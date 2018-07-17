Former ‘American Idol’ Winner Taylor Hicks Repeats Claim That Contestants Knew About Eliminations

Taylor Hicks called BS once again on the claim that American Idol results during his season were kept a secret from the contestants. After executive producer Nigel Lythgoe denied Hicks’ June allegation that he knew the results of the show’s elimination rounds before the on-screen reveals, Hicks doubled down on his comments.

“Everybody was talking. Everybody talks on the show,” Hicks told TMZ at LAX Monday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You’re in a little bubble, so everybody keeps tabs on each other,” he said, adding that there was “a lot of gab during that time.”

During an interview at WJOX radio in Birmingham, Alabama, Hicks told how he had an “in” letting him know the results of the eliminations before they were announced on live TV during his season 5 run.

“I just, I had an ‘in’ in the whole production of the show,” Hicks said in June. “I’m not going to say who.”

“I had a clear picture of every elimination,” he added.

He later divulged that his fellow contestants “absolutely” knew the elimination results as well.

As for the finale night where Hicks ended up taking home the American Idol title, he said Lythgoe hinted to him that he would come out on top.

“Nigel Lythgoe and I had a chat before the actual finale results,” he revealed. “He kind of gave me a wink and a nod, which was great.”

Lythgoe responded to TMZ, who published the radio clip, firmly denying all of Hicks’ claims.

While speaking to TMZ on Monday, Hicks also commented on the engagement of his runner-up, Katharine McPhee, who recently got engaged to music producer David Foster.

“We all knew that was coming. She’s such a talented person and a sweetheart, too. I’m really happy for her,” Hicks said, adding that “It’ll be interesting to see who sings at her wedding.”

When asked if he would perform at their nuptials, Hicks said jokingly, “Yeah I’ll do a Katharine McPhee song.”

While McPhee has been celebrating her engagement to Foster for the past few weeks, she also announced Tuesday that she is grieving the loss of her father, Daniel McPhee, who she said died Monday morning.

“I can’t believe I’m even writing this….But it is with heavy heart that I share that my sweet sweet Papa left this earth yesterday morning. We as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated. He was my biggest fan, my biggest champion, always telling me to ‘Give em hell kid!’ He was so kind and caring and made sure we knew how much he loved us,” McPhee wrote in an emotional Instagram caption.