Tour ‘Flip or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa’s $2.28 Million Stylish Costa Mesa Bachelor Pad

Following a highly publicized divorce, HGTV personality Tarek El Moussa is reveling in his “new beginnings” after buying his own house last summer. While El Moussa admits he “wasn’t expecting” to get a divorce from his now ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-star, Christina Anstead after seven years of marriage, the newly single dad is living life on his own terms in a comfortable bachelor pad while co-parenting their two kids together, Taylor and Brayden.

If that wasn’t good enough news, El Moussa has also landed a solo pilot for a potential TV series at his home-network, HGTV. According to the network, the new pilot will feature El Moussa teaming up with novice real estate investors to show them the ropes and impart his wisdom.

To mark the occasion, peek inside El Moussa’s impressive $2.28 million home in Costa Mesa.

Curb Appeal

El Moussa said he was not looking to move to a new house, but when he saw this house in Costa Mesa, California, he had to have it.

“I was randomly driving down a street and saw this place and I knew it was the one,” El Moussa wrote on Instagram. “Within hours I was writing an offer and negotiating the deal…the lesson…if you want something go get it, go after it and never quit! This relates to life in general..if there is something you want take action!!!”

Swimming Pool

Built in 2015, the home features a swimming pool, spa, deck, fire pit, steam shower and free-standing tub. Outside, the garage includes an electric car charging station and the home features state-of-the-art smart features.

Backyard

Prior to purchasing the Costa Mesa house, El Moussa had been living in a remodeled house after his and Christina El Moussa’s 2016 split. Their divorce was finalized in January. The El Moussa share two children: 7-year-old daughter Taylor and 2-year-old son Braydon.

In his Instagram post, El Moussa said his children “finally get a home with daddy.”

Living Room

Inside, the living room features sky-high, window-lined, vaulted ceilings and massive bi-fold doorways, maximizing seamless indoor/outdoor living.

Kitchen

The masculine kitchen is filled with natural interior light and a large island that comfortably sits four. White cabinets with gray backsplash adorn the walls, with stainless steel appliances adding to the manly vibe. Hardwood floors line the home throughout and are echoed in the stovetop’s hood.

Master Bedroom

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house’s master suite boasts one bedroom whose doors open directly onto the pool and spa deck via a disappearing wall of glass, offering a perfect view of the patio and outdoor living area.

Master Bathroom

The master suite’s bathroom offers a free standing tub and separate walk-in steam shower that exude luxury. Plus, the flat-screen TV on the wall would make any single dad feel right at home.

Master Suite

The master suite leads out onto a spacious backyard perfect for “al fresco” dining and gatherings. The smart home is equipped with individual room controls as well as surround sound throughout the entire interior and exterior of the home — perfect for entertaining.