Tarek El Moussa Calls Girlfriend Heather Rae Young His ‘Everything,’ Gushes Over Their ‘Crazy Busy Life’

Tarek El Moussa fell head over heels for Heather Rae Young. The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram Tuesday to share a paparazzi shot of the couple, who were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles’ Century City neighborhood. Along with the photo, the actor gushed over how “happy” the Selling Sunset star makes him, just a few months since their whirlwind romance began.

“Normally I like our privacy but when the paparazzi gets cute shots like this it makes me happy :-),” he began in his caption. “The jet lag from our Europe trip is finally gone and I’m back to work!”

“It was weird being in Europe, I found myself at peace,” he added, reflecting on the trip the couple took at the end of November. “With the time difference, I wasn’t getting bombarded by phone calls and e-mails all day!

“That being said, by day 5 I missed work[three crying laughing emojis] I’m sick I know!

He continued: “I love this crazy busy life I live with [Heather Rae Young]. She’s my everything and more than I could have asked for.”

“Has anyone changed your life in the way that [Heather Rae Young] changed mine? We all need support [red heart emoji],” he ended the sweet tribute to his girlfriend.

Young responded to El Moussa’s sweet tribute, posting in the comments section: “Love you so much [14 red heart emojis].”

Fans of the reality television star contributed their own sweet words for the couple, as well as stories on how they met their significant others.

“Met my house flipping husband when I was least expecting it. We were married 9 months later,” one Instagram user shared.

“I’m sure at times the paparazzi can be a little much for sure, but this picture, I think they are just truly happy to see you happy. I look at this picture of you & Heather, & it makes me happy for the both of you as well,” another fan commented.

“We all deserve happiness and so happy that you both have found it [red heart emoji],” another user wrote.

Young and El Moussa were first romantically linked this past summer, and have gotten closer ever since. His tribute comes one day since Young shared a photo from when they first met, as well as the story of how she almost didn’t show up the event where they were introduced.

“That day, I almost didn’t even go to Newport Beach to meet my friends on their boat. And by chance the boat I was on was parked next to Tarek’s boat, and my friend just happened to be on Tarek’s boat, and I jumped over to say hi to her,” she wrote Monday. “Tarek turned around and introduced himself. And there you go our love story started.”

Young continued, “I never gave up on love & I always kept an open mind when it came to dating. I just knew my person was out there somewhere and one day we would be brought together.”