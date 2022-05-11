'Sweetie Pie's': Tim's Murder for Hire Scandal, Explained

As former star of the OWN reality series Welcome to Sweetie Pie's Tim Norman remains in jail pleading his innocence in connection with the murder of his nephew, fans of the show are still trying to make sense of what happened. Viewers were saddened when 21-year-old Andre Montgomery was gunned down outside of an apartment complex in St. Louis. Throughout nine seasons of the show, the matriarch of the Montgomery family and Sweetie Pie's restaurant owner Miss Robbie took her grandson (Montgomery) under her wing to provide him a better life. Miss Robbie, a former background singer for Ike & Tina Turner, had already lost one son to gun violence. Losing her young grandson was heartbreaking. She made it her mission to help Andre by teaching him hard work and providing a solid home. Unfortunately, St. Louis detectives later discovered that Andre's uncle and Miss Robbie's son, Tim Norman, was allegedly involved in Andre's murder-for-hire. Police allege they pieced the crime together through witness testimony and burner phones Tim and his accomplices used in the days leading up to and after the murder. Tim is now behind bars. His oftentimes contentious relationship with Andre was overanalyzed in the wake of the news. Tim managed Andre at the family restaurant. According to a recent YouTube video from Chronicles Speaks, Norman has recently spoken out from behind bars. He claims he's being treated unfairly with no access to the outside world including not receiving letters from supporters or the ability to make phone calls. He says he is desperate to clear his name but hasn't been allowed to speak with any media representatives. Though family members have not spoken out much about the shocking ordeal, here's all you need to know about the twisted crime.

The motive behind Tim Norman's alleged involvement is jealousy It's difficult for fans to fathom that Tim would be involved in the brutal killing of his own nephew, but according to a family friend, Tim was jealous of the relationship Andre shared with Tim's mother, Miss Robbie. Blogger Monica of All About the Tea, who is also a friend of Tim's, said she observed it herself. "[To some extent he was jealous] because you did see some jealous tendencies on the show," Monica said in one report. "The way he communicated with Andre, it wasn't the nicest and I used to think back then, 'This young man needs mentorship, he needs love, he doesn't have a father, you're like supposedly a father figure to him.' But Tim wasn't that nurturing role model to him."

Tim Norman reportedly tried to cash in on Andre Montgomery's life insurance policy Before Andre's murder, Tim reportedly took out two life insurance policies on his young nephew, totaling over $400,000. Days after Andre's passing, Tim tried to cash in on the insurance policies. He was denied due to not having the adequate paperwork.

Andre Montgomery reportedly named Tim Norman as a suspect in a robbery Before Andre's murder, he was living with Miss Robbie on and off for several years. Miss Robbie's home was burglarized, leaving her with no life savings or retirement. The ordeal was documented for the series. Per police files related to the case, Andre was a prime suspect in the burglary due to living in close proximity. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports on the police findings. Andre denied involvement in the burglary. He also told police he believed Tim was involved. Four days after Andre's interview with police, he was killed. Authorities and Miss Robbie always believed his murder was a setup.

Miss Robbie is supporting her son Viewers remember just how dedicated Miss Robbie was to Andre. She even battled with Tim over Tim's tough love approach with Andre. In the midst of the chaos, Miss Robbie is standing by Tim. "We're just waiting and praying for a miracle," she said in an interview with Black Enterprise. "After all, everyone has to realize he hasn't been found guilty. That's what he's accused of so we don't know what happened. That's my son. I mean it's like a marriage – 'til death do us part. I can't give him back. When kids get in trouble, they're still your kids. No matter what happens, I'm still his mom and he's got support and I'm praying my child gets out of this because like I say he hasn't been found guilty but the world beat him up."

Tim Norman says he's innocent Tim is maintaining his innocence. Per The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, he not only pleaded not guilty, but also requested to be released to his mother's care under supervised release. A judge denied the request. If convicted, he faces life without parole.