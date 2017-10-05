New ‘Survivor’ Eliminates Second Contestant at Tribal Council

(Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the newest episode of Survivor)

The new season of Survivor, titled “Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers,” premiered on CBS last week, and the intensity hasn’t slowed down through the second episode. Pitting three teams against one another, and splitting those teams up based on the contestants’ job in real life, puts an interesting spin on this new season of the competition.

During tonight’s immunity challenge, the Hustler tribe got out to a very early lead. Unfortunately, that didn’t last, and the quick-thinking, hard-working Hustlers were sent to the season’s second tribal council.

After Jeff Probst read the votes, it was revealed that Simone voted off of the island.

Throughout the episode, the Hustler tribe had been trying to decide between voting out Patrick or Simone. While Patrick was definitely the stronger competitor, Simone is much more predictable.

Now, the Healers hold the power going forward as they’re the only tribe left with all six members.

Survivor will continue to raise the stakes as Season 35 continues this fall. New episodes will air on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.