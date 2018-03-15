‘Survivor’: Tribe Malolo Eliminates [Spoiler] in Tie-Breaker Vote

A war broke out in tribe Malolo in Wednesday’s Survivor, pitting the original Malolo against the Naviti transfers in a dramatic council vote resulting in Brendan Shapiro being sent home.

With five newer Malolo tribe members going up against four originals, it was clear that things this week would go down on tribal lines.



But the original Malolo had a trick up their sleeve, a hidden immunity idol they convinced their teammates provided them with double immunity they wanted to use in order to flip their vote and take out Naviti transfer ringleader Bradley Kleihege.

But the Naviti natives knew single immunity might be a possibility from the beginning.

“You never know if the original Malolo four have a hidden immunity idol,” Chelsea Townsend said. “So we’re basing [the vote] on the fact that they’ll think we wanna keep strength and vote out one of the girls, but we’re gonna vote out one of the guys, because they won’t expect it, so even if they play the idol they won’t play it correctly.”

But they didn’t count on Michael Yerger being able to trick them with a lie about double immunity.

“I have never seen a grown man lie like that,” ally Stephanie Johnson whispered during her vote.

Shapiro and Kleihege both received four votes in the end, but a tie-breaking vote meant the end of Shapiro on the show.

While they avoided the tribal council this week, things are not good across the beach in tribe Naviti.

Wendall Holland and Domenick Abbate betrayed teammate Angela Perkins in last week’s tribal council, voting to send her home, despite their agreed-upon (and successful) plan to eliminate Morgan Ricke

“Wendll and Dom stabbed me in the back,” Perkins said in a confessional this week. “I thought I could trust both of them, but a wolf is a wolf. Regardless of whether you’re disguised in sheep’s clothing, when you take it off, you’re still a wolf.”

Even Holland and Abbate acknowledged they had messed up with their betrayal, as they now have Perkins and her allies as an enemy.

“Wendall and Dom went for Angela, because they wanted the power away from Angela, and that was a big mistake,” said teammate Chris Noble, who was sequestered on Ghost Island during last week’s vote.

But with a real immunity idol his teammates suspected was fake, Abbate is in a solid position heading into next week.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS