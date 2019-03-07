‘Survivor’ Castaway’s Plan to Send Home Veteran Ends in Disaster

Survivor’s Extinction Island has a new resident in Chris Underwood after his plan to take out veteran player Kelley Wentworth went horribly wrong.

Wednesday’s all-new episode of the CBS reality show picked up where last week’s left off, with Keith Sowell’s arrival on Extinction Island after being voted out by the Manu Tribe.

The environment might be harsh, but at least he had the Reem Daly to keep him company as they struggled follow a cryptic map to a remote part mountain on the island that led them to the meager rations they would receive every day on the limbo-esque island. It’s a trek they have to make every day, but without it, Reem admitted she hadn’t eaten in days.

Back on the main island, Manu and Kama Tribes faced off in a complicated wheelbarrow maze, with Manu pushing all the way to their first victory of the season and the ability to win chickens for back at camp. The victory didn’t come without a cost, however, as Wendy Diaz appeared to seriously injure her ankle, which almost instantly turned black and blue, and set her back seriously back at camp in her quest to free the chickens, much to the annoyance of her fellow tribe members, who threw her name out as a possible target.

Back at the Kama camp, returning players Aubry Bracco (Survivor: Kaoh Rong, Survivor: Game Changers) and Joe Anglim (Survivor: Worlds Apart, Survivor: Cambodia — Second Chance) were getting pretty nervous about their position in the tribe, as they were being targeted by the new players who felt they didn’t deserve a second chance at playing the game.

Joe knew that for sure after an awkward moment when he walked up on Ron Clark and Victoria Baamonde discussing a strategy to vote out both Aubry and him, which they less-than-convincingly played off.

“I feel like I just can’t get a read on Victoria and Ron, because you ask them what they’re thinking and they give you nothing, so I have a funny feeling that I might be on the chopping block,” he told the cameras after the encounter.

The returnees’ game was looking a little more hopeful when Aubry found a hidden immunity idol for the first time in her Survivor career, a feat so thrilling it brought the veteran to tears.

“I think that Joe’s looking for redemption like I am,” she admitted prior to the find, “and we are scared coming into this new group of players.”

Aubry’s idol wouldn’t come into play for at least another week, however, as Kama walked away with its third straight immunity challenge victory and left Manu with another Tribal Council ahead.

While most of the tribe was focused on Wendy’s newfound vegetarianism, veteran David Wright (Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X) was focused on Kelley (Survivor: San Juan Del Sur — Blood vs. Water, Survivor: Cambodia — Second Chance), whose experience he feared would make her a formidable competitor when it came down to the end.

When Wendy’s chicken crusade escalated to the point of her stealing the tribe’s flint, preventing them from cooking it, David knew it could be the perfect smokescreen in order for him to backdoor Kelley. Dan “The Wardog” DaSilva seemed like a perfect ally when Chris joined David’s plan, but when Wardog’s allegiances were revealed to be with Kelley, it was Chris who ended up with the target on his back.

It was guaranteed to be a dramatic Tribal Council filled with betrayals on at least one side, and while the talk with host Jeff Probst didn’t reveal much of what the tribe was thinking, the 4-3 vote sending Chris home over Kelley did.

“Screw those guys,” Chris said when presented with the option to go to Extinction Island. “I’m getting back in the boat.”

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS