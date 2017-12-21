‘Survivor’ Fans React to That Emotional Reunion

After Survivor contestant Ben Driebergen won the 35th season of the CBS reality competition, he was treated with another welcome surprise.

Producers had rounded up three of Driebergen’s friends from his time in the Marines to stage an emotional reunion.

Driebergen’s battle with PTSD was one of the narrative touchstones of the latest Survivor season, which was subtitled Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers. He struggled with the illness on the island and opened up about the struggles he faced.

The special guests praised their friend’s willingness to open up, and hoped that him speaking up would elevate the concern for PTSD sufferers.

Fans were affected by the touching moment, and expressed their thoughts on Twitter.

See the reactions below.

Ok this genuine heartfelt reaction to seeing his friends is kind of touching. I didn’t love his #Survivor game, but I respect his sacrifices in real life. — Violina23 (@Violina23) December 21, 2017

Ben has come such a long way as a human being. that’s just such a beautiful thing #Survivor #SurvivorFinale — claire (@__idkclaire) December 21, 2017