Stephanie Pratt Explains Her British Accent on ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’

The Hills is returning to MTV with The Hills: New Beginnings and fans of the reality series can’t wait. The cast is older now, but not much has changed since the show first aired roughly 10 years ago. However, there is a difference fans couldn’t help but question: Stephanie Pratt‘s accent.

The California native appeared to have a British accent in a trailer for the MTV show, and fans had some questions about it. Pratt, 33, responded to the confusion in an interview with Entertianment Tonight. She claimed the accent came from her time spent in the United Kingdom, where she starred in Made in Chelsea and appeared on Celebrity Big Brother.

Pratt’s come to refer to her accent as “the lady.”

“I’ve been here for seven months, but I was asking someone when I first landed, ‘Is it bad?’ and they said ‘It’s so bad. You sound crazy,’” she told the outlet during a The Hills: New Beginnings premiere party. “I was like, ‘Dude, I’ve been there for six years!’”

Pratt continued, “But when I drink it’s so funny. The cast is like, ‘We want to hear the lady. Have a drink!’”

She also dished on her role on The Hills: New Beginnings, telling Entertainment Tonight fans can expect her to be “unfiltered.” She attributed her approach to being on reality TV for the better part of the last decade, adding that she’s unapologetic about it.

“I haven’t left reality TV in 11 years, so on the show I’m in on Monday, I can’t help but be unfiltered — that’s who I am,” Pratt explained. “But I’ve been accepted over there because they’re a very no BS, up-front, sarcastic group of peeps.”

She said Brody Jenner and Brandon Lee have been there to keep her in check, letting her know when she says something that crosses the line.

“During this press tour, Brady and Brandon, every time I said a joke, they started laughing and go, ‘Stephanie! You can’t say this!’” She recalled. “So, evidently I’m illegal in America, I’m thinking. I know I’m going to get destroyed for my accent though!”

Pratt previously talked about appearing on the show, which brother Spencer Pratt and sister-in-law Heidi Montag also appear on. The trio had a falling out some time ago, and Stephanie said it was “uncomfortable” to be around them at the premiere party.

“I just haven’t seen my [brother Spencer and Heidi]. This might be the first time I see them,” she said at the time, not naming the couple. “The show is just the biggest part of my life right now because it’s all so real and every aspect of me is on it.”

Stephanie and Spencer haven’t been on speaking terms for quite a while. She previously revealed that the drama between them led to her hospitalization.

“It’s a few times,” she said of comments she made on the Pratt Cast in April. “It’s just my… I can’t get into it right now.”

Fans will get a glimpse of the highs and lows she went through on the MTV reality show when it premieres.

“When I first got there, I was seeing them for the first time after they just [done that],” Stephanie teased. “I’m trying to reconnect because it’s been like eight years of being estranged and you’ll see that kind of happen, and then you might see us get on or you might just see us literally got to hell.”

Despite some of the remarks Stephanie’s made about them in the past, Montag said she and Spencer “have nothing but love for her.”

“And we never did,” Spender added. “You will see that on the show.”

He continued, “We waited a long time to be here and nobody can take away that positive energy.”

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres June 24 at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.