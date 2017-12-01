‘Star Wars’ Character Accidentally Auditions for ‘American Idol’

This American Idol contestant is out of this world!

Star Wars droid BB-8 stumbles into an audition and wins over reality singing show judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie in an adorable new promo shared with PEOPLE.

Trying to escape some menacing stormtroopers, BB-8 accidentally rolls onto the ABC set.

“You got an interesting look,” says Perry. “I like it.”

Richie adds, “You’re a little pitchy, but I think we can work with ya.”

“You’ve got a great stage presence,” Bryan adds. “I think we could hang out a bit.”

With that, the droid earns himself a ticket to Hollywood!

The new American Idol judges are already calling themselves the dream team, Perry revealed during a recent sit-down with Universal Music Group.

“We all have our strengths and I think that we are a very diverse panel and I think we all can give a different perspective,” she said. “Lionel tells a lot of incredible stories and people come in singing Whitney and Prince, and he’s like, ‘Oh, well, those are my homies.’ “

Bryan said the group is already like family.

“To be on this ride with them and to see how serious they take it and how important it is. It’s an undertaking and a challenge that, when I started saying my opinion on the first day and they started agreeing with it, I was like, ‘Hell yes, I’m gonna be okay. We’re on the same page,’” he said. “I was very flattered that I could come in and be the ole country boy voice. But back to them, I mean obviously huge fans of everything that they’ve done from the word go.”

Auditions kicked off in August in Portland, Oregon, traveling to 23 different cities. Fans also can audition this year online or using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

“We have a lot of fun, obviously, but we are really looking for talent and talent is presenting itself,” Perry said. “It’s funny because I kept on saying I think that everything’s been discovered, every stone has been turned, every diamond has been polished, and I feel like actually we’re finding pretty great stuff.”

American Idol returns March 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC