‘Southern Hospitality’: Mia and Justin’s ‘Secret Date’ Gets Exposed in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Southern Hospitality stars Mia Alario and Justin Assada’s “secret date” is no match for their curious colleagues at Republic.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show, Mia and Justin’s romantic night out is revealed after a seemingly innocent Instagram post exposes their burgeoning romance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lake Rucker is the first to break the news of Justin’s damning Instagram post to a shocked Maddi Reese and Republic bartender Jordyn, who has a “situationship” with the Charleston newcomer.

While the photo might first appear to be just a shot of his dinner at Malagón, Lake was quick to spot a familiar torso in the background.

bravo

“That’s Mia,” she says, as Maddi asks in disbelief, “What do you mean?” But Lake insists, “That is Mia’s fake titty!” adding in a confessional that she can also see her “split ends” in the shot.

“So they actually went on a date. Are you kidding?” a stunned Jordyn responds, as Maddi chimes in, “What the f—k?!”

Lake agrees in a confessional, “Mia and Justin went on a ‘secret date’? I was in shock! Like what the f—k?” before shadily adding that the “silicone [is] going to [Mia’s] head.”



Meanwhile, at the Sir Wieners pop-up, Justin and Mia don’t realize their date night has also been discovered by Bradley Carter, TJ Dinch and Michols Peña.

“How was your date?” Michols asks the pair, who stutter in shock before responding simultaneously, “What date?”

But Michols isn’t phased, asking, “I got like three screenshots sent to me, so who’s lying?” Mia and Justin continue to double down on their denial, but Brad and TJ also easily clock their lie.



“So last night, I was scrolling on Instagram, and I saw Justin posted a Story,” TJ begins in a confessional, as Brad chimes in separately, “And I saw Justin’s post, I’m like, ‘Hmm. That’s weird. It looks like Mia.’” TJ says he was also quick to notice not one, but two wine glasses on the table in the photo, “then I look even closer, and I realize, ‘Wait, that’s Malagón, that’s Mia’s favorite restaurant.’”

bravo

Brad was onto the same lead, checking Mia’s location on his phone and realizing she was at the very restaurant that Justin had tagged.

“And then I put two and two together that—” TJ begins, as Brad finishes, “They’re on a date. I knew it was happening.”

Back at Sir Wieners, Justin owns up to having dinner at Malagón, but Mia still denies she was there. The two are a bit more candid about what actually happened in a confessional, however.

Play video

“Couple days ago, I woke up, and I said f—k it, I wanna go on this date with Mia,” Justin admits, as Mia reveals she decided to finally “give the guy a chance.” The dinner was “amazing” and “beautiful,” both agree, and then Justin reveals that the night didn’t stop there. “We went out after, and it gets blurry after that,” he confesses.

Southern Hospitality airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.



