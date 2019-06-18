‘Southern Charm’: Thomas Ravenel Accuses Ex Kathryn Dennis of Being ‘Highly Intoxicated’ on ‘WWHL’ Amid Custody Battle

Thomas Ravenel is hurling some lofty allegations at ex-girlfriend Katheryn Dennis, and other Bravo TV personalities, amid a legal battle to keep his kids off Southern Charm. The former TV personality claims the network used “agents,” including Andy Cohen, to publicly “disparage” him, and accused Dennis of relapsing in her sobriety.

Ravenel claimed in legal documents obtained by The Blast that the mother of his two children appeared “highly intoxicated on drugs and/or alcohol” while she was a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in May. During the episode, Dennis reportedly claimed her ex wouldn’t leave her alone. Ravenel alleged in the filing that Dennis was fed answers by Cohen and planted “agents.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[Host Andy] Cohen, acting on behalf of Bravo, further said, ‘That’s a good line’ and ‘Everyone is rooting for you,’” the documents state.

Later in the episode, Cohen questioned Dennis about advice she might give herself five years ago. She was not immediately able to come up with an answer, so fellow guest Patricia Altschul — a “Bravo agent,” according to Ravenel — suggested, “Maybe not believing what everyone is telling you.”

The documents suggest that Altschul’s response implied Ravenel had been untruthful, or manipulative, toward Dennis in the past.

“Subsequent to the premier, on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, through its agents, disparaged [Ravenel] on live television, Cohen publicly stated to [Dennis] that ‘everyone is rooting for you,’ [Ravenel]was implicitly called a liar, and [Dennis’] storyline on Southern Charm was set as a quest for ‘getting full custody of her children,’” the documents, filed by Ravenel, said.

The filing continued, “This footage will exist in the Internet age presumably forever. All context will be lost to time, and without this Court putting a stop to it, eventually the parties’ children will be old enough to watch and understand (or at least think they understand) what has happened between their parents.”

Dennis filed an affidavit in response to her estranged beau’s filing, according to The Blast. In it, she claimed she never disparaged Ravenel. Dennis also denied his allegations that she was under the influence on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen as “patently false.”

The Bravo TV personality addressed her alleged “intoxicated” appearance on Instagram on May 18. Dennis explained that she’d been dealing with anxiety.

“I struggled to be still during [Watch What Happens Live]. so much is going on in my life right now and I was anxious and nervous [as f—],” she wrote. “anxiety sucksss and It’s important to talk about. that said I gotta tell you how much your support means to me and also how big of a role that it plays when I’m having a hard time. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Ravenel and Dennis have had a contentious relationship for some time. Dennis lost custody of children Kensie and Saint after failing a drug test, PEOPLE reported. She has since entered rehab, and now claims she’s completely sober. Dennis has been granted 50/50 custody of her children but is seeking a new agreement.

In October, she filed documents in Charleston seeking primary custody of the children after Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree. He denied the allegations against him.

Ravenel accused Bravo of using the custody battle between himself and Dennis as a storyline on the show. He requested a hearing to stop them from doing so, according to documents obtained by The Blast. The judge ultimately issued a gag order on all parties involved in the custody battle.