‘Southern Charm’ Star Thomas Ravenel Accused in Another Sexual Assault

South Carolina police are investigating multiple allegations of sexual assault against Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel, with another a woman who says she spoke with authorities coming forward publicly.

“Nanny Dawn,” who appeared on earlier seasons of Southern Charm, opened up to PEOPLE Monday that she is the woman who reported Ravenel to police on May 7 for allegations of sexual assault. She asked that her last name not be used.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Although I believe he should be in jail for his crimes, the reality according to statistics is that he will go unpunished,” Dawn told the publication. “I feel the only justice I will receive is to share my story in the efforts to educate the public and support assault survivors.”

Ravenel has not responded publicly to Dawn’s claims, but did claim innocence against a prior sexual assault allegation in early May.

Detailing the alleged incident, Dawn claimed that in January 2015, she was working for Ravenel when he returned from a dinner with friends.

“Thomas returned home from an evening with friends,” she said. “I had just finished making baby food and was drying baby bottles.”

Dawn claimed Ravenel turned off the lights, and despite her protest, entered the kitchen and attempted to kiss her.

“I told him ‘this isn’t appropriate. I work for you.’ He then hugged me as an alternative,” she said. “I had baby bottles in my hands, so I couldn’t hug him. It felt like he was putting his weight on me.”

After suggesting Ravenel go upstairs, Dawn said he went further.

“I went upstairs to get my jacket which had the key to my vehicle in the pocket. I was corralled into the master bedroom and he shut the door behind me. I turned around and he had his pants dropped, not wearing underwear,” she said. “He was blocking the door. I was mortified, embarrassed, and scared.”

“I was unsure what to do because Kensie was sleeping very close by,” she continued, referencing Ravenel’s child. “He proceeded to rip my clothes off, and I struggled to redress. I remember how worried I was that I may have to run outside in the January cold without clothes on and in an upscale neighborhood. I lived almost an hour away so I would have to drive home naked.”

Without going further into it, Dawn said she eventually got away from the Bravo star, who she said is now being investigated for “first-degree forcible rape.”

Dawn added that several weeks later, Ravenel apologized and “promised it would never happen again.”

Dawn was soon replaced by a new nanny, Deidre Blair Politelli.

Now that she’s been able to process what happened to her, Dawn said she wants to empower other victims of sexual assault.

“I want the public to reconsider victim shaming,” she said. “Victims are reluctant to report crimes and inequality due to the fear of humiliation and retaliation. Perpetrators will not be held accountable for their behavior if we blame the victim. It’s not the victim’s fault. Abuse is a conscious choice by the abuser. No means no. Times up!”

Dawn, 43, also said she was empowered by real estate agent Ashley Perkins’ decision to come forward and share her mother’s story in early May. Perkins alleged that her mom Debbie Holloway Perkins was assaulted by Ravenel after meeting him on Tinder in October 2015.

Perkins told PEOPLE that while she didn’t witness the alleged assault, her mother “acted very withdrawn” after the date before she revealed to her daughter that Ravenel “stuck his penis in my face.” She also accused Ravenel of holding her mom’s arms back and sticking his fingers inside her vagina and anus.

On June 1, 2016 Perkins and Debbie say they participated in mediation with Ravenel and his lawyer, during which her mother signed a non-disclosure agreement with Ravenel and received $200,000.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims,” Ravenel’s attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, told PEOPLE in a statement responding to Perkins’ allegations. “The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

The production company behind the Bravo series announced last week that they are looking into the disturbing sexual assault allegations against the 55-year-old reality star.

“Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously,” Bravo said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken.”

Photo credit: Bravo