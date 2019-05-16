‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Learned of Ex Thomas Ravenel’s Arrest Online

Former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel was arrested for assault and battery in September 2018, with Bravo’s cameras capturing the cast’s reactions to the news during Wednesday night’s premiere of Southern Charm‘s sixth season.

Series star Kathryn Dennis, who shares two children with Ravenel, learned of Ravenel’s arrest along with the rest of the cast, revealing that she heard about the arrest in the news rather than from Ravenel himself.

“He didn’t even call me,” she told her friend Danni Baird. “You would think, he’s the dad, I’m the mom, ‘I just want to let you know I was arrested this morning, but the kids are fine.’”

Dennis and Ravenel share daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 3, and have 50/50 custody.

“Everything is still the exact same,” Dennis noted of the custody agreement. “But if he went to jail it would affect it immediately.”

“It’s mixed emotions,” she added.

Dennis also discussed the situation with her friend Craig Conover, telling him, “honestly I haven’t even begun to, like, really comprehend everything that’s happened.”

“I mean, we all have, like, complicated lives in our own ways, but I think this is a little different,” Conover said. “But anyway, I don’t think it, like, changes anything for you.”

“Not, it won’t. Just more or less for, like, my life!” Dennis replied.

Ravenel was fired from the Bravo show in the wake of his arrest. In October, Dennis filed documents in Charleston, South Carolina, seeking to obtain primary custody of her children.

The documents, obtained by PEOPLE, accuse Ravenel of exhibiting “periods of impulsive and uncontrollable bouts of anger” and “extreme narcissism and anger management problems” and relying “upon the use of full-time nannies.” They also referenced the sexual assault allegations against Ravenel as well as his arrest.

In a November counterclaim, Ravenel accused Dennis of filing the documents to serve her storyline on Southern Charm. He claimed that Dennis’ attempt to gain primary custody was “for the sole and/or primary purpose” of securing her role on the show and “progressing her storyline as the ‘rehabilitated mother who regains possession of her minor children.’” Dennis had previously lost custody of her children and entered rehab in 2016 after failing a drug test.

Ravenel was arrested on second-degree assault and battery charges after being accused of sexual assault by the couple’s former nanny, Nanny Dawn. A judge found probable cause in the case and ruled in November that it will head to trial.

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

