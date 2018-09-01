‘Southern Charm’ Star J.D. Madison Accused of Sexual Assault

Southern Charm star J.D. Madison was accused of sexual assault, months after co-star Thomas Ravenel left the show after he was also accused of assault.

An unnamed accuser claimed to be “sexually assaulted the night of the solar eclipse last year,” according to a Mount Pleasant, South Carolina police report obtained by Page Six. Madison, 44, was named as the alleged attacker in the report, filed on Aug. 25.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The report claims Madison and the victim were at a third person’s home that night. Madison “intentionally broke a glass and when [redacted] went to clean it up, he and his friends slipped a drug in [redacted] and [redacted] friends drink,” according to the police report, which had the victim’s name and pronouns redacted.

The accuser claims to not remember anything between the time the drug was slipped in the drink and the time they arrived at a bar.

Afterwards, the alleged victim claims to have called a friend to be picked up after the victim started feeling like he or she might have been drugged. The victim allegedly remembered “waking up in [redacted] guest bedroom with Mr. Madison forcibly raping and sodomizing” the victim, reads the report.

The accuser realized what allegedly happened after having lunch with another friend on Aug. 25, the report claims.

Bravo, which airs Southern Charm, has not commented on the allegations against Madison, who has also not commented.

Police are also investigation sexual assault claims against Ravenel, the former South Carolina state treasurer.

In May, real estate agent Ashley Perkins told PEOPLE that her mother was allegedly assaulted by Ravenel in 2015. A woman identified as “Nanny Dwan,” who was seen on Southern Charm taking care of Ravenel’s children, also accused Ravenel of sexual assault.

Ravenel denied the allegations, but agreed to skip a Southern Charm reunion and left the show.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims,” Ravenel’s attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, told PEOPLE after Perkins’ allegations surfaced. “The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

Haymaker, which produces Southern Charm, is also investigating the claims against Ravenel.

In August, another Southern Charm star, Ashley Jacobs, had to apologize for offensive remarks she made about co-star Kathryn Dennis. And while the rest of the Southern Charm cast cut ties with Ravenel, Jacobs is reportedly back with the former politician.

Other members of the Southern Charm cast include Craig Conover, Cameran Eubanks, Shep Rose, Austen Kroll and Chelsea Meissner. The series inspired the spin-offs Southern Charm New Orleans and Southern Charm Savannah.

Photo credit: Paul Cheney/Bravo