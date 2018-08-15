‘Southern Charm’ Star Ashley Jacobs Confirms Split From Thomas Ravenel in Tearful Video

Southern Charm couple Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs have split after a year of dating, the Bravo star confirmed on Instagram Wednesday.

It had been speculated that the two had parted ways amid Ravenel’s investigation for sexual assault, but Jacobs finally admitted the two were no longer together after he announced Tuesday he was exiting the show.

“I don’t want to comment but there are just some things I’m trying to handle privately,” Jacobs said in a Live video. “Before I say too much, I love Thomas and I’ll always love Thomas. I’ll always care about him.”

“I’m still trying to work it out, not work out getting back together, but I’m still trying to figure it out,” she added. “I think everyone’s been through breakups before but it’s hard. It’s not easy. … Sometimes you just want to stay quiet and figure out what the next move in your life is going to be. … I’m just trying to take care of myself the best way that I can.”

The 33-year-old added that she is ready to get back out there when it comes to dating again.

“You guys know some eligible bachelors, hook me up,” she said. “They don’t have to have money. I’m okay with that. I just want someone to love me for me. It’s never been about money. Like I said, I work hard. I wouldn’t quit my job. I drive me cute little Honda. I’m okay.”

The couple went through some intense ups and downs during the most recent season of the reality series due mostly to Jacobs’ antagonism towards the mother of Ravenel’s children, Kathryn Dennis. Ravenel is also under investigation by South Carolina police after “nanny Dawn,” who was shown caring for Ravenel’s children on the show, accused him of sexually assaulting her. This was the second allegation of sexual assault against the former South Carolina treasurer that surfaced this year, both of which he denied through his attorney.

Despite this, Jacobs told PEOPLE last month that they were sticking together.

“He’s been there for me through times after episodes, the hate I’ve received,” she said. “I’ve cried. I’ve been very sad. My world has really been shaken up a bit. And there are times where he’s just like, ‘I’m coming over because I think you need me right now.’ Or just, ‘I’m going to bring you lunch, I’m going to bring you dinner, I’m worried that the stress has gotten to you or you’re not eating.’ He’s just been a shoulder to cry on. And he’s really stepped up.”

And when fans noticed the two were no longer posting photos of each other on social media at the end of July, she said they were simply being low key when it comes to their relationship.

Ravenel confirmed Tuesday on his Twitter account that he would no longer be appearing on Southern Charm, but denied he had been fired.

“I’m not doing the show anymore,” he wrote before taking his Twitter private. “In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Ashley Jacobs