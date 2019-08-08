‘Southern Charm’: Ashley Jacobs Attempts to Apologize, But Kathryn Dennis Isn’t Buying It

Ashley Jacobs attempted to continue her not-really-an-apology tour of Charleston on Southern Charm this week, with the 34-year-old seeking out series star Kathryn Dennis for a conversation during Wednesday night’s episode.

Both women had been invited to a fox hunt party at Eliza Limehouse’s home, with Jacobs texting Dennis before the event to let her know they might run into each other.

“I just got a text message and guess who it is from…Ashley Jacobs,” Dennis told Danni Baird on the phone. “She said, ‘Hey Kathryn, I just wanted to shoot you a text that I’ve been invited to fox hunt. I want to come and have a good time and I don’t want to have any drama with you. I hold no ill-will toward you. There’s no pressure to talk to me. I wish you the best, Ashley.’”

“I don’t give a s— that you have no ill-will toward me, I’ve never done anything to you,” she said. “But how freaking crazy is that? I have no mental space left for this mental person.”

Jacobs previously dated Thomas Ravenel, who Dennis shares her two children with. Jacobs and Ravenel dated after Ravenel and Dennis were together and Jacobs was intensely critical of Dennis, even going so far as to call her an “egg donor.”

During the previous week’s episode, Jacobs had sat down with a reluctant Naomie Olindo, who advised Jacobs that she should not confront Dennis should she see her around town, though Jacobs appeared to throw that advice out the window at the party, where Jacobs went up do Dennis and told her, “Thank you so much for just being, even approachable.”

“I should have reached out to you a long time ago and I just want to say that what I said to you was none of my f—ing business. Who am I to tell somebody how they should raise their kids, what kind of mother they are?” she continued.

“You have to understand Kathryn, I really wanted you to know that I was not a threat to you. I was never trying to break up your family. I was really supportive of you and Thomas’ relationship,” she continued. “I was your biggest fan, really.”

“You literally said the opposite of that several time,” Dennis pointed out. “I don’t know how you can go from one polar opposite end of the spectrum to this one. I don’t know if I buy it. I just don’t buy the fact that you’re trying to be nice to me right now.”

Raising her voice, Jacobs replied, “Listen. We will probably never speak again after this. I just, I owe you an apology. It was never my place to say or do what I did. I mean, I’m not asking for forgiveness, I just want some sort of peace.”

“I’ve been at peace,” Dennis told her. “I just want to feel like safe and normal and stuff.”

“I just need for you to know that I am deeply sorry. I’m sorry for hurting you and I wish I could go back, I wish I could take it back,” Jacobs said.

“I appreciate that. I really do,” Dennis said. “That’s very nice of you. I appreciate you saying that. And yeah, I wish you the best too.”

In a confessional interview, the 26-year-old revealed that she feels a bit differently about the situation than what she told Jacobs.

“There’s no way I can forget all of the s— she’s said about me,” she said. “Hell no.”

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

