‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Winner Joshua Allen Dead at 36

So You Think You Can Dance winner Joshua Allen has died. He was 36.

Allen died on Tuesday after being hit by a train, a family member told TMZ. The dancer was taken to the hospital after being struck, where he passed away.

Allen’s family is asking for “privacy and prayers” from fans in the wake of his death.

Allen was named the champion of Season 4 of the Fox dance competition show in 2008, winning out over the late runner-up Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died by suicide at age 40 in December 2022.

contestant Virgil Gadson and all-star Joshua Allen perform a Hip-Hop routine on the Season Finale of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

Emmanuel Hurd, Allen’s friend and fellow choreographer, took to Instagram following his death to pay tribute to “a real King.”

“I can’t wrap my head around this…Josh…my brotha. There are no words,” he wrote on social media Tuesday. “You were the life of the party. You were Batman. Champion. One of the realest people I ever met. Kept it a stack every time and would make it right if you fell short. A real King.”

He continued, “This one hurts deep. I know you’re with Stephen now and that brings me comfort. I love you bro. IVEVER.”

Megan Megz Alfonso and all-star Joshua Allen perform a Hip-Hop routine choreographed by Christopher Scott on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE on FOX.(Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

Allen’s final Instagram post came on July 21, as he honored the late Cosby Show actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who died at age 54 after drowning while on a family vacation in Costa Rica. “Fly high King,” Allen captioned the post, adding the hashtag, “#gonetoosoon.”

Fans and friends have since turned Allen’s last post into a memorial, with one person commenting, “I am sick! This is heartbreaking!” Another user wrote, “I am in shambles!!!! Omg this hurts. My absolute favorite,” as a third chimed in, “Can’t believe this Joshie. Rest in peace.”