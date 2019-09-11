Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Says Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Wife Is Ready For ‘Baby Making’ After His Prison Release

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is just a day away from his prison release, and his Jersey Shore co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi joked that his wife Lauren Sorrentino is ready for some “baby making” after Lauren recently shared an Instagram video that gave followers a look at her curves in some workout gear.

The MTV personality commented on the post with enthusiasm for her co-star and his wife, wife. “Dayummmm somebody’s ready for baby makin,” alongside a string of fire emojis. Many other people have since commented on the post as well, with one fan writing: “Lord I’m going to end up crying when these two reunite.”

“Just a few more days and your nightmare will be over! Praying for you guys,” another fan commented. “Y’all are definitely an inspiration!!”

“Most women should be like u accepting Mike for his flaws and sticking by him before he had money and after,” someone else said.

“I absolutely love u and ur strength love the whole gang I look forward to watching and seeing all the positive/emotional moments with everyone,” one other fan offered.

Another fan opened up and shared how it’s been inspiring to see the Sorrentino’s go through all they have, as the user endured a similar situation.

“Laurens (sic) this time in your life is almost over! My heart is so excited for both you and Mike to be reunited. I went through a VERY similar situation 2 years ago,” the follower shared. “My boyfriend is a recovering alcoholic (2 and a half years strong!) who did have to serve time for past mistakes from years ago and being apart was one of the hardest things I have ever had to do. But in the end it made us so much stronger and so much closer.”

“I definitely have developed a thicker skin because of the situations life threw at us,” the follower added. “My boyfriend and I love to watch your guys’ story unfold on Jersey Shore and we have so many of our friends say you guys remind them of us and that is the biggest compliment I could ever receive.”

“My boyfriend seeing Mike be the amazing sober individual he is inspires him to stay clean and one day he would love to speak to others who have been in his shoes or even be a sponsor to someone in need,” the follower concluded their message. “Thank you Lauren and Mike for sharing your story with all of us and for reminding others that they are not alone!”

