'Sister Wives' Star's Daughter Pregnant for Third Time

Sister Wives friends and family have a great reason to celebrate right now. While the show is currently off between seasons, the extended family can share some joy thanks to Janelle and Kody Brown's daughter Maddie Brush is expecting her third child.

Brush, her name since marrying husband Caleb Brush, shared the news on social media with an image of her family revealing the new bundle of joy is coming. "The picture says it all! The Brush family is growing by one early February [sic]," the caption reads. Brush's previous children, Evie and Axel, also appear wearing Big Sister and Big Brother t-shirts to celebrate the impending addition to the clan.

While Janelle and Kody Brown are Maddie's biological parents, the extended Brown clan has some good wishes to send due to their excitement. Christine Brown was one of the first to comment, according to InTouch Weekly. "Can't wait for another grandbaby!" Christine wrote in a comment, with her daughter Mykelti following with a loud comment saying, "SUPER CONGRATULATIONS SISTA!!!"

This great news follows the reveal that Christine and Kody Brown are no longer married, with the reality star's wife deciding while filming for the new season. It is set to unfold on TLC shortly, giving fans a look inside how it all went down.

As for Maddie Brush, she is thriving in North Carolina, which has had some interesting connections to Kody Brown in the past. Before the clan's move to Flagstaff after being forced out of their living situation in Las Vegas and Utah, North Carolina seemed to be earmarked as the next haven for Brown and company to head to, especially with family already there. The pandemic and reality helped to shut down that idea, though it seems any damage the idea made to the Brown's lives, most of it was already long gone with no way back.

Janelle Brown also shared some excitement about her daughter's big news on social media. She reposted her daughter's photo to her feed, before just adding that she was "so excited" to meet the new grandchild. Maddie and Caleb welcomed their first child back in May 2017, followed by their daughter Evie in August 2019. No word on if this will be the final baby for the couple.