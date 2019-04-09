‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Has Reportedly Been ‘Seeing So Many Guys’ Despite Relationship With Kody

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is reportedly moving on from her relationship with husband Kody Brown, despite still being “spiritually married” to him.

Kendra Pollard-Parra, a former friend of one of Kody’s other wives, Robyn Brown, told InTouch Weekly that Meri Brown is “seeing so many guys” now.

“That’s what Meri does. She likes attention,” Pollard-Parra said.

Pollard-Parra went on to describe Brown’s personality, telling the outlet she does not like to spend time with people who look at her “negatively.”

“The minute someone looks at her negatively, she’s done. She’s very hot and very cold. She’s a very difficult person to be around,” Pollard-Parra said. “She dates but she’s probably not going to become public with anybody until they’re serious because she knows the scrutiny she’ll get and her biggest thing right now is keeping her fans happy and promoting her business.”

Despite Brown’s clashes with Kody and the other Brown family members, Pollard-Parra claims she has no interest in leaving Kody.

“She’s going to stay on this wagon for as long as she can,” Pollard-Parra told In Touch. “It’s her only means for survival. Kody just spent all this money on rent and property so he doesn’t have much to offer … Meri’s got to be careful because if she comes out with a guy, she’s going to break contract so she’s got to be careful.”

Pollard-Parra predicted that Brown will “eventually” leave the family and show behind. Pollard-Parra also told the outlet she is only with the family when TLC is filming.

“Meri does live separately from everyone. She’s never with them,” Pollard-Parra explained. “She’s only with them to film. Her whole focus is on her career with LuLa Roe which she’s very successful at, and her daughter.”

Pollard-Parra claimed the other Brown wives and Kody have “never tried to reconnect with her” and there are still scars from Meri’s decision to open her business completely independent from them.

Brown has not been shy about her life outside the Brown family. Just last week, she shared photos from a solo trip to Puerto Rico.

In a previous episode of Sister Wives, Brown was confronted by Kody and his other wives as they prepare to move to Arizona. Brown chose to stay behind in Las Vegas. However, Meri insisted she planned on joining them eventually.

“I’m afraid that they all think my plan is to stay behind,” Brown told producers. “That’s what it sounds like. That’s not what my plan is.”

In last week’s episode, Kody started planning to build a house for 25 in Arizona, even though his wives were not in on the plan. The show’s fans slammed Kody for keeping it a secret from his family. However, it has already been revealed that the Brown family ended up buying four separate homes in Flagstaff, Arizona on 15 acres of land.

New episodes of Sister Wives air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

