‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Claims Arizona Neighbors ‘Bullied’ Her out of New Home

When it comes to Sister Wives star Meri Brown, you get the sense that she has the roughest time with her role on the show. Not only does she seem to have an independent streak that doesn’t seem to jibe with husband Kody Brown‘s ideals, but she also has shown she has some odd luck.

With the series returning on Sunday night on TLC, fans of the series will finally get a look at some of the drama that has been teased in recent months. That includes the troubles the cast and crew had filming the series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But for Brown, the series seemed to cost her a home in Flagstaff, Arizona due to some upset neighbors and a cautious landlord.

“So the neighbors contacted the owner of my rental. I had a conversation with the owner. Pretty much, the first thing she said to me was, ‘Meri, I am second-guessing the fact that I approved you to rent this house.’ She asked me if I would consider leaving the house and not renting from her,” Brown revealed in a confessional alongside her husband and fellow sister wives in a preview provided by Us Weekly.

“Well we told her everything, we disclosed everything,” Kody Brown added.

“I was like completely open with her. They put it in the contract, in the rental contract. She knows we’re a plural family, she knows we’re going to be filming in the house,” Meri Brown noted in response.

“So she wants you to leave. She wants you out,” Christine Brown told Meri during the preview.

“By the end of the conversation, you know, she was just like, ‘I need to rethink this. I need to consider whether or not I want to have you continue renting from me,’” Meri Brown added.

“But that’s not up to her,” Kody hopped in to say. “Cause the contract, it’s actually up to you and me.”

While there is surely plenty being played up for dramatic reality TV effect, the difficulties filming had been noted in the run up to the new season. Many speculated that the numerous trips away from Flagstaff by Brown or his wives helped to support the idea that the move to Flagstaff was a poor idea.

For Meri Brown, the preview plays up her decision and the trouble she’s having deciding.

“If I walk away, what does that say about me? Just being a chicken? Is that like, letting them win? Because of their bullying? Cause that’s what it is, they’re bullying me, they’re bullying the owner to kick me out because they don’t like who I am without even knowing me,” Meri Brown said. “If I cave and I let them bully me out of this house, then they win.”

Sister Wives returns to TLC Sunday Jan. 5, 2020 at 10 p.m. ET.