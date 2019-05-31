Here’s Why ‘Sister Wives’ Star Mariah Brown Chooses Not to Work out With Fiancee Audrey Kriss

Sister Wives star Mariah Brown recently opened up about why she chooses not to work out with her fiancee Audrey Kriss.

While speaking to In Touch, Brown was asked if she “had any tips for couple’s workouts or for how people can motivate their partners to work on exercise and wellness.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She replied, “This is actually really funny because Audrey, my partner, is so competitive so we don’t often work out together. Sometimes she will come to SoulCycle with me, but I have been asking her to come to yoga with me for months and it hasn’t happened!”

Brown and Kriss announced their engagement in January during the Washington D.C. Women’s March, with Brown telling PEOPLE, “We were in the middle of where everyone was marching and I was trying to get the ring out of my pocket, where it was stuck.”

“I think Audrey was fixing her hair, but I just got down on one knee and said some sweet things that neither of us can really remember because we were so caught up in the moment,” she added.

Brown later told In Touch that while Kriss has agreed to do some couples workouts, she has not yet tried yoga.

“Now that I’m certified to teach maybe I’ll be able to convince her to come to class with me (hopefully!),” she told the outlet by way of email. “She loves CrossFit though so I suppose we just have different interests in types of physical activities.”

At this time, Brown and Kriss do not appear to have announced a wedding date.