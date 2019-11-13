‘Sister Wives’ Season 14 Gets Premiere Date at TLC

Sister Wives is officially set to return. TLC confirmed that the reality series will be back with its 14th season on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at 10 p.m. ET. After months of speculation from fans about whether or not the show would return, the Browns will be back in 2020. In Touch Weekly reports that TLC confirmed in a statement that Sister Wives was officially renewed, along with My 600-lb Life, Dr. Pimple Popper, Say Yes to the Dress, My Big Fat Fabulous Life and I Am Jazz.

There’s a lot to catch up on with Kody Brown and his wives, but the official synopsis for Season 14 teases drama at the new family home in Flagstaff, Arizona.

“The sister wives have just moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, where they find that the ups and downs of their family’s polygamist lifestyle are as dramatic as they’ve ever been,” the official synopsis reads. “Angry neighbors drive one wife out of her rental house and the cost of the many properties the family needs for Kody’s four wives and many kids are threatening a financial disaster.”

“In hopes of reducing this burden, Kody makes plans for the whole family to build one giant house, but the wives are not so sure. And an argument erupts when the Browns try to divide up their new property. Tensions with first wife, Meri, are still unresolved and she goes back into therapy with Kody to try to fix their relationship. Of course, there’s much to celebrate as well. Meri’s daughter, Mariah, and her girlfriend, Audrey, get engaged and Janelle’s daughter Madison has a second baby!”

A point of contention between Kody and the rest of the family during Season 13 was when he wanted to build one big house for the entire clan — and it appears that will still be topic of discussion on the upcoming season.

Fans were convinced that filming was underway after Christine Brown hinted at it in an Instagram post from September in which she shared a photo of herself with a cameraman for the series. The post set off buzz on a possible season renewal.

Although Brown did not blatantly state that filming for Season 14 was underway, many fans zeroed in on the mountains in the distance, which they suspected were located on the family’s Arizona property.

Sister Wives Season 14 premieres on TLC Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at 10 p.m. ET.