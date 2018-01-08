Mykelti Brown’s ‘Sister Wives’ Wedding Has Fans Cringing Already

Mykelti Brown and fiancé Tony Padron’s wedding is already causing drama in the Sister Wives season premiere.

The couple is being called “annoying” and disrespectful by fans of the TLC show as they plan a massive wedding on their parents’ dime.

“The theme of our wedding is going to be Mexican vintage because I think it sounds cool and what I’m trying to do is bring two cultures together,” Mykelti, 21 says in Sunday’s premiere. “Mexican is Tony, vintage is me. We don’t want to serve a $50 plate for everybody. We’re going to do something simple, inexpensive: a taco buffet.”

Padron is on board for the plan, but is concerned about making sure the tacos are authentic. “When you go to Mykelti’s house and you want a taco, a really white taco comes out… we want street tacos with like, real steak,” he adds.

When the couple meets up with dad Kody Brown and their wedding planner, however, they find out they can’t bring outside food into their venue. It’s then that they drop a bomb on Kody, revealing they want to invite 400 guests to their nuptials.

“We want to give Mykelti this awesome wedding but 400 people is a lot. She has to realize somewhere in her mind that that’s really expensive. We don’t want to feel like we’re being taken advantage of,” mom Christine Brown tells the camera. “We want to give her the nice awesome wedding the she and Tony want, but 400 people is a lot.”

The wedding planner reveals that an average wedding usually costs about $30 per plate, which with 400 guests, adds up.

“We’re just starting out here but I’m standing here in a bit of shock thinking that we could deal with the reality of 400 people,” Kody says.

Christine takes the outrage to another level, yelling, “That boy is outrageous!”

Fans sided with Christine and Kody, going off on the young couple for their demands.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

