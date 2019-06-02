‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown Takes Solo Trip to Disneyland Amid Family Drama

Meri Brown is taking in Disneyland seemingly by herself amid signs of drama in the Sister Wives family.

Saturday, the TLC personality, 48, shared a smiley selfie from the amusement park, asking fans of her family’s show to approach her if they see her out and about.

“Just a chill day here at Disneyland! If you’re here and see me, don’t be shy, just say hi!” she wrote. “I’m doing some shopping, because of course it’s a super fun thing to do, and I love to share the Disney love!”

In the hashtags on her post, Brown confirmed that her trip wasn’t completely for pleasure, adding that she was working as a seller for the LuLaRoe Disney collection, for which she has previously taken a number of trips, including a cruise.

Regardless of the reasoning for the trip, it might have been a good time to take a break amid rumored tension amid her, husband Kody Brown, and fellow wives Janelle, Christine and Robyn.

After a report surfaced last month that Kody was spending time almost exclusively at Robyn’s house, Meri took to Instagram with a quote many pieced together as a message to her fellow wives.

“I wish more women realized that helping another woman win, cheering her on, praying for her, or sharing a resource with her, does NOT take away from the blessings coming to them. In fact, the more you five, the more you receive. Empowering women doesn’t come from selfishness but rather from selflessness,” the quote she shared on social media read.

Soon after, Kody took to Twitter himself in a seeming clapback at his wife.

“Bitterness is the undoing of creativity. Thus, a poet allows his blood to sweeten with pain,” the tweet read. “May all pain sweeten your blood so you will access Source Energy and find Peace.”

While social media sniping can be cryptic at best, during the most recent Sister Wives reunion, Christine revealed that the other wives don’t speak to one another, with Meri as the most prominent outsider.

“We don’t talk,” she said of her relationship with Meri. “We don’t have any conversations. You’re not comfortable with me. It’s not like I talk to Robyn and Janelle. I’m not that close with them either. My relationship with my sister wives and Kody became hard. I can’t give it my all when I don’t want to do it.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Meri Brown