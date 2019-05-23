‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown Sparks Speculation of Family Tension With Cryptic ‘Selfish’ Women Message

Meri Brown is calling out “selfishness” in other women as rumors fly of tension in the Sister Wives household.

Tuesday, Kody Brown‘s first wife shared a cryptic message to her Instagram Story that many fans think is about her relationship with fellow wives Christine, Robyn and Janelle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I wish more women realized that helping another woman win, cheering her on, praying for her, or sharing a resource with her, does NOT take away from the blessings coming to them,” the quote, attributed to Selene Kinder, begins.

“In fact, the more you give, the more you receive,” the quote continues. “Empowering women doesn’t come from selfishness but rather from selflessness.”

The post comes shortly after a source told Radar Online that Kody has only been spending time with wife Robyn, excluding all his other wives from daily life.

“It appears Kody’s official home base is wife Robyn’s house,” a source told the publication. “He didn’t go to another wife’s home for almost a week.”

“It seems Robyn is his true wife,” the source said. “The rest are just living their own lives!”

Meri and Christine’s relationship in particular has seemed strained, with the two going on the same LuLaRoe seller cruise earlier this spring, but appearing to spend the entire time apart.

On the most recent Sister Wives season reunion, Christine spoke to the emotional distance among the wives directly, revealing they don’t speak to one another, with Meri particularly on the outskirts of the family dynamic.

“We don’t talk,” she said of her relationship with Meri during a confrontation with the other wife. “We don’t have any conversations. You’re not comfortable with me. It’s not like I talk to Robyn and Janelle. I’m not that close with them either. My relationship with my sister wives and Kody became hard. I can’t give it my all when I don’t want to do it.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Meri Brown