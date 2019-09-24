‘Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Says Some People Have ‘Let Her Go’ in New Instagram Photo

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has come to a valuable realization about her self-worth while on a “mini solo adventure,” even if it means accepting that some of the people in her life have “let her go.” Taking to Instagram with a series of selfies from the forests above her home with husband Kody Brown and her three fellow wives, Meri let fans in on what was going through her head when she took time “to just be.”

“As much as being on top of the mountain and seeing such a spectacular view was amazing in its own right, find me a secluded grove of aspen trees to sit in and I’ll disappear for hours,” she said of her relaxing trip away. “Aspens have been my favorite since was a little girl. They take me to a place of peace and calm faster than anything I know.”

Meri admitted it wasn’t easy for her “go go go personality” to set her responsibilities aside and take time for herself, feeling “a little guilt that kept trying to creep in,” but admitted she “needed this.”

“I needed to self reflect and figure some things out,” she explained. “I needed to address some things inside of me that were screaming to be addressed. I needed to give myself a big emotional hug from the inside out.”

Her big takeaway from the time away, “obviously among others that I don’t choose to go into on this forum” was that the TLC person is “OK.”

“I’m a good person. I goof up sometimes, I’m not perfect, but I work to be better,” she wrote. “I’m worthy and worth it. I’m proud of who I am. I love my life. I love my family. I love my friends. These things are ALL important to me and I value them. I value the relationships I have that push me to be a better me. I value the relationships I have that support me when I’m not so loveable. I value the relationships I have that see the good in me and value what I have to give. I value the relationships I have that have stuck with me through rough times and still see me as worth.”

She ended on a cryptic, yet hopeful note: “I know there are some who have let me go and given up on me and that’s ok. I will continue to love, to care, to be there. I will continue being the best me I can be. I will continue being happy with me.”

