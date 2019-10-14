‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Reportedly Renting New Home Amid Rumored Problems With Husband Kody

Meri Brown is moving into a new home in Flagstaff, Ariz. amid rumors that her relationship with husband Kody Brown and three fellow wives is on the rocks. The Sister Wives star is reportedly now renting a 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home in the desert city for $4,500 a month, according to records obtained by Radar Online.

The home Meri was previously renting in Flagstaff since August 2018 was reportedly put up for sale on the market for $870,000 in July 2019, possibly forcing the move, but Sister Wives fans are mostly concerned that she is one of the only of Kody’s four wives to not purchase a home in Flagstaff.

Prior to their big move from Las Vegas, Christine and Kody purchased a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home for $520,000, while Robyn purchased a 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom house for $925,000 in August 2019. Janelle is the only other of the wives to rent, paying $2,850 a month for a 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home in the Arizona city.

Meri’s rental status struck some fans as more telling, as she has publicly struggled finding her place in the polygamous family both on and off the TLC reality show, admitting that in 2015, she was involved in an emotional affair with a woman online who was catfishing her pretending to be a man. Meri has since opened her own bed and breakfast, which even Kody admitted during an April episode he thought was his wife “looking for an out” in their family.

“At the time, it was one of these things where I have a much bigger picture to deal with and this is one of those things that is more like an irritation to me,” Kody said of her business plans at the time. “It’s something that doesn’t look right to me. It didn’t pass my sniff test, and I’m like, ‘Meri do your thing and you can do it.’ At the time, very different view.”

He added, “In a nutshell, it always looked like, to me, that you were going to leave.”

Since then, Meri has shared photos in which she is not wearing her wedding ring, also writing on Instagram recently, “Never water yourself down just because someone can’t handle you 100 proof.”

