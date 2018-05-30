‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Reportedly Leaves Kody, Family

It seems that Sister Wives star Meri Brown has had enough. Meri has reportedly left her and husband Kody Brown’s polygamous brood in Las Vegas for her hometown in Utah, where she’s found a new love interest.

Life & Style reports that Meri has left all the drama behind with her estranged husband and his three other wives, Janelle, Christine and Robyn.

“Meri has relocated to Utah,” a source told Life & Style, as reported by InTouch Weekly. “[She] is staying at her great-grandparents’ home that’s now a bed and breakfast. She’s loving it there.”

“Her new man is a close friend of one of her sisters’ husbands,” the source added. “He’s very blue collar. He’s not a fame seeker. He’s a nice person, which is what Meri needs.”

Despite enjoying her significantly less stressful lifestyle, Meri hasn’t cut all ties with her Vegas family back home.

“She’s trying to at least build a friendship with Kody for the sake of the reality show,” the insider explained. “But you’re not going to see them faking it for the cameras anymore.”

Meri and Kody’s 24-year marriage was a tumultuous one, with the two tying the knot in April 1990, then bringing in their first additional wife, Janelle, in 1993. Christine joined the following year, and Kody and Meri legally ended their marriage in September 2014 so that the father of 14 could legally marry his newest wife, Robyn.

After Meri and Kody, who share 22-year-old daughter Mariah, legally called it quits, their relationship took another hit when Meri got Catfished in a six-month emotional relationship with someone she believed was a man — only to later find out it was a woman named Jackie Overton who had deceived her.

After the traumatic situation, Kody admitted he no longer wants to be intimate with Meri.

Recent episodes of Sister Wives have shown Meri melting down over her relationship with Kody, but in April, she suggested on Twitter that she’d block any user who suggested she leave the show.

“Already starting the night with a blocking spree! Come on guys, I have a family, I’m not bailing! Sheesh!!” she wrote in April.

In one episode, Kody confronted Meri’s complicated emotions towards him and said, “You didn’t want to be out of the family, you just wanted to be out of your relationship with me.”

As for how Janelle, Christine and Robyn feel about Meri and Kody’s deteriorating relationship, they say they feel the rift as much as anyone.

Robyn said in a Tell-All special with NBC’s Andrea Canning that the situation “sucks, the whole thing sucks, sorry. It’s not fun and it’s hard to know what to do with it. I mean, we love Meri, we love Kody. We have to be Switzerland [neutral] constantly, and we hate to see him in this place, and it’s stressful for our family.”

Christine added, “It’s sad, you see two broken hearts and there’s really not — we don’t know what to do to fix it otherwise just support and just be there. But there’s broken hearts on both sides.”

Janelle, chimed in that in their family, “you just don’t live in a vacuum. One relationship affects the other 100 percent. I mean, you feel it when things are out of joint.”