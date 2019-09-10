‘Sister Wives’: Mariah Brown Talks ‘New Normal’ Alongside Start of School

Sister Wives star Mariah Brown is still in the process of finding her “new normal” as she settles into the school year at Loyola University in Chicago, where she is studying to obtain her master’s degree in social work and social justice. Brown, the only daughter of Meri and Kody Brown, took to Instagram on Friday, Sept. 6 to open up about the difficult but exciting transition and how she is learning to “enjoy the little things.”

“These past two weeks since school has started have been loooooong,” she admitted alongside a photo from a run with her pup Koda. “I’m absolutely obsessed with everything and I am so grateful to be doing what I am doing, and working toward being part of some necessary change that needs to happen. I’m also tired and finding my new normal with this fall.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Transitions are kind of my jam because I love change, but I also thrive on routine. So I am enjoying this season of ‘in flux’ while I’m here and working on slowing down to take it all in,” she continued. “A lot is happening in my brain and I’m excited to let it out into this world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Brown (@mariahbrwn) on Sep 6, 2019 at 10:41am PDT

Having previously graduated from Westminster College before going on to pursue her master’s degree, Brown is no stranger to hardwork. In fact, she was even prepping herself for the school year last month.

“School is starting next week + holy moly am I excited,” she wrote in an Aug. 21 post. “Today I laid out what my schedule is going to look like this fall & almost every minute of every day is going to be full. I have a lot on my plate & a year ago there is no way that I would have been able to take this much on. but I’ve worked so hard over the past year to fill myself up first, to make sure that my own needs are met so that I can more fully give in all areas of my life.”

Brown added that her schedule was filled with “things that light me up & spark my passion” and that she is “proud of the growth I’ve had over the year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Brown (@mariahbrwn) on Aug 21, 2019 at 10:02am PDT

The busy school year comes amid wedding planning, too. While attending the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. in February of this year, Brown and girlfriend Audrey Kriss got engaged. The couple had first met at Westminster College and began dating shortly after attending the inaugural Women’s March. At this time, they have not set a date for the wedding.