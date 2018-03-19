‘Sister Wives’ Cast Members Maddie and Caleb Brush Introduce Baby Axel

The first Sister Wives grandbaby is stealing his parents’ hearts already!

Axel Brush was born to mom Maddie Brown Brush and dad Caleb Brush at 12:13 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, clocking in at 8 lbs., 8 oz. and 21-inches long.

In a video for TLC, posted Sunday, the couple showed off their little guy, now almost a year old, who was passed out in his parents’ arms.

“I would say his personality so far is pretty mellow,” Maddie said in the clip. “He’s really easy, he doesn’t cry very much, and when he does it’s because he needs something.”

She added, “He’s really happy all the time. He smiles a lot.”

Caleb jumped in to suggest that their little boy might have “a little temper” because he will ball up his fists when he cries, “but other than that, he’s very chill and a very happy baby.”

As for being parents? Maddie says the shift into mom mode has brought with it a bunch of changes, only some of which she expected. “I feel like I feel everything that I expected, but also a lot more, with more intensity,” she said. “You worry more, but all of the sudden your world shifts, because your life revolves around this tiny little human.”

Caleb agreed that being a dad has been what he expected and more, but opened up about how his anxiety levels have been affected since bringing home baby Axel.

“It’s what I expected, not getting all the sleep that I want, being lazy,” he said. “I worry a lot now and it’s draining.”

He added: “For parents out there who worry about their kids 24/7, 365, I completely understand it now. And it’s draining, but when your life revolves around this little one and he’s sick or something, yeah, you wanna take care of him. “

Looking back on giving birth, Maddie has been able to turn what was an exhausting process into a positive force in her life.

“My labor was very interesting atypical labor,” she said. “It was very long — 81 hours — but I look back and I love talking about it and I love telling people what happened because it was just such a momentous occasion in my life.”

She continued, “Yeah, it’s hard, but it got me my precious little boy and it’s something I did that was like wow! And now I have so much more respect for any woman who’s given birth in any way.”

She ended the video with a message for other mothers out there, saying, “God bless you. You are a goddess among men.”

