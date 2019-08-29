‘Sister Wives’ Star Maddie Brown Welcomes Baby No. 2, Daughter Evangalynn Kodi

Sister Wives star Maddie Brown and her husband Caleb Brush are officially parents of two! On Tuesday, Aug. 20, the couple welcomed daughter Evangalynn Kodi Brush, who arrived on her due date weighing eight-pounds,12-ounces, and measured 21 inches long. A representative for the couple confirmed the news to PEOPLE. Baby Evangalynn joins older brother Axel James, whom the couple welcomed in May of 2017.

The expansion of their family comes just days after fans of the Brown family began to suspect that Brown, the daughter of Kody Brown and Jenelle Brown, was preparing to give birth. An Instagram post shared by Kodi’s other wife, Christine Brown, suggested that she and other members of the family had traveled away from their homestead in Flagstaff, Arizona to be with Brown in North Carolina.

After tying the knot in Bozeman, Montana in June of 2016 with her father officiating, Brown and her husband welcomed their first child in May of 2017. In January of this year, they made the exciting announcement that they were expecting their second child together.

“I am really excited,” Brown said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “This pregnancy feels less real for some reason, but I am still over the moon! I have no idea what I think it is. I’ll just be happy with a healthy baby.”

“For as long as I can remember, all I wanted was to be a dad,” Brush added of the news. “Now I will be a dad to not one, but two. I’m just excited to give Axel a sibling and grow our family! I think it’s going to be a boy.”

Of course, the father-of-two’s guess turned out to be incorrect. In April, the couple revealed that their little one on the way was a baby girl.

“I just had it in my head it would be a boy,” Brush said at the time, adding that he was so surprised by the news he was expecting a little girl that he made the ultrasound tech check three times. “I am really excited and nervous to have a little girl.”

While baby Evangalynn Kodi is only the couple’s second child, she joins a large extended family. Brown’s mother is one of Brown’s four wives. Brown and Jenelle have five other children — sons Logan, 24; Hunter, 21; Garrison, 20; and Gabriel, 18, and daughter Savannah, 13. Kody Brown has 11 other children in total with his three other wives, Meri, Christine, and Robyn.

Sister Wives Season 14, which has not yet officially been announced but has reportedly begun filming, does not yet have a premiere date.