‘Sister Wives’ Kids Reveal Why They Chose Monogamous Engagements

Sister Wives kids Logan and Aspyn Brown are both engaged, but they won’t be bringing their parents’ polygamous views into their own marriages.

Aspyn, 23, got engaged to her boyfriend of a year, Mitchell Thompson, in December, while half-brother Logan, 23, proposed to girlfriend Michelle Petty of three years in September.

Thompson’s grandparents practiced polygamy, so he was already aware of Aspyn’s background, but the two have decided to make their marriage a two-person affair, she revealed on Sunday’s Sister Wives: Tell-All.

“Mitch and I aren’t going to practice polygamy,” she told NBC’s Andrea Canning. “When we first started dating, that was something we talked about in the beginning. I had the mindset of if it’s right, it will happen, but then it turned into I definitely don’t want to.”

When Canning said she was surprised that Aspyn was open to the practices of her parents, the soon-to-be bride said she tried to keep her options open.

“I never wanted to say definitely no until I’m positive,” she said. “I don’t have a testimony or anything that it’s right for me, so I don’t wanna do it. And he wants to be with me, and knows I don’t want that.”

Logan, who proposed to Petty while looking out over the city of Austin, also indicated that the two would remain monogamous.

When Canning mentioned that the two Sister Wives personalities were relatively young to be getting married, they revealed that in the polygamist, Latter Day Saints community in which they grew up, 23 isn’t young at all.

“I would say we’re kind of old,” Logan said. “In the polygamist, [Latter Day Saints], all that kind of community, a lot of the time they’re getting married at 18, 19.”

But their advanced age doesn’t mean the two haven’t been actively looking to get married.

“One thing our parents instilled in us was to date with the intention of marriage,” Aspyn added. “To date with purpose.”

As for the other Brown couple, Mariah and her girlfriend Audrey Kriss, the couple is totally in love, but not looking to tie the knot just yet.

“There’s no plan right now, but we really do love each other,” Mariah said. “I’d say it’s pretty serious. I’m pretty serious about her.”

Photo credit: TLC