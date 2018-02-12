‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Admits He ‘Didn’t Connect’ with Wife Christine at Their Wedding

Kody Brown wasn’t able to make a connection with wife Christine Brown on their wedding day, he revealed in Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, because he was too busy balancing life with his other wives.

“Wedding days for polygamous men aren’t necessarily an easy day,” Kody says in a confessional for Sunday’s show. “You know, a monogamous groom probably hangs out with grooms — Tony called them the brosmen. I feel kind of sad for a polygamous man on his wedding day because he really has such a challenging balancing act that it’s almost impossible to feel an intimate relationship with your new bride while being observed by all your wives. I don’t think wedding days are easy for men or women in plural marriage.”



He reveals that Christine complains that he showed up to their wedding day with a “thousand-yard stare because I did not know how I was going to balance this.”

Kody doesn’t deny the accusation.

“I didn’t connect with my bride on our wedding day,” he adds.

The TLC cast member added that he doesn’t want his daughter, Mykelti, and her fiance, Tony Padron, to have a similar experience.

“This is probably why I looked at Tony and Mykelti and said, ‘Make this day festive, but be with each other,’” he continues. “That would be my advice to any groom and bride ever getting married in any kind of relationship is acknowledge each other and make the day festive.”

Since his wedding to Christine, Kody’s made a promise to himself. “I think for some people, weddings can be trivial,” he says. “And I remember promising myself years ago that if I ever married again I would celebrate.”

Tony and Mykelti tied the knot in December 2016 in St. George, Utah. There were more than 400 guests in attendance at the ceremony, which was held at the Bloomington Country Club followed by a Mexican vintage themed reception.

The bride wore a sweetheart A-line wedding dress with lace and beading on the upper half and soft tulle on the bottom. The couple’s first dance was to “Bailando” by Enrique Iglesias.

“I’m not nervous at all and I can’t wait to spend my life with Tony,” the Sister Wives daughter told PEOPLE the day before her wedding. “I’m most excited about being able to wake up every morning to him and go to bed every night knowing I’m safe in his arms.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

