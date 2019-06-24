‘Sister Wives’: How Janelle Brown’s Relationship With Kody Could Play Into His Alleged Wife Search

Kody Brown is reportedly in the market for a new wife to add to his polyamorous family, and his relationship with Janelle Brown could play into his decision. Brown reportedly sees Janelle differently than his other three wives.

Soap Dirt dug deep into the archives to find Brown speaking about his relationship with Janelle, and unearthed an interview in which he said that going out with Janelle is like hanging out with one of the guys. Brown claimed he was trying to reconnect with Janelle romantically, which seemed to please her.

He also noted her lack of decorating skills, which she agreed was true. Janelle admitted that Christine Brown, another of the Sister Wives star’s wives, was more of the decorator.

It’s unclear what Brown is looking for in another wife, if he is, but it’s likely he’s seeking someone he connects with as a romantic partner rather than a friend.

In Touch Weekly reported that Brown was looking for a fifth wife. He’s already married to Janelle, Robyn, Meri and Christine.

“For a guy with four wives and almost two dozen kids, Kody’s acting like he’s on the lookout,” the source said.

“Kody wouldn’t mind having a fifth wife,” the source continued. “That’s what friends close to the polygamist father of 18 kids are all buzzing about. He’s 50 and says he’s happy at this stage of his life, but some people are noticing that Kody has a new outlook, and that could spell trouble.”

Brown and his family have plenty going on right now without adding another wife into the mix, however. They recently made the move to Flagstaff, Arizona, and Meri is opening a bed and breakfast in Utah.

“Maybe he’s bored, but the last thing he needs is another wife,” the source added, noting that Brown is “looking thinner” these days and has been hitting the gym “regularly.”

“Sounds like a player or a guy going through a mid-life crisis to me,” the insider speculated. “Kody has more than most men could wish for, so he should be content at this point in his life. Adding another wife would certainly give him, and Sister Wives, some renewed interest.”

It’s unclear if that’s the motivation behind Brown’s rumored search for a new wife. Sister Wives has reportedly received lower than usual ratings. Soap Dirt reported that the series drew about 2.5 million viewers per week during peak years, but recent seasons have slipped to just 1.8 million.

Viewers will just have to wait and see.