'Sister Wives' Fans Want to Know What Janelle Brown’s Suspicious New 'Piece of Heaven' Photo Means

Did Janelle Brown just provide an update about the Sister Wives family's Flagstaff, Arizona property? After Brown took to Instagram with a new photo on July 17, writing about her "piece of heaven," many wondered if the image of a scenic landscape was an update about the Arizona property.

After sharing the photo, some of Brown's followers took to the comments section to inquire about the "piece of heaven," though Brown has not yet responded to any of the speculation.

"Are y'all close to breaking ground on the property yet?" one person asked.

"Home, sweet, Flagstaff!" another commented.

"How's things coming along out there?" a third person commented. "The process of building takes SO long I swear, I cannot imagine building multiple homes."

"When are you going to build?" another questioned.

As was previously reported, the Brown's decided to make the move from Nevada to Arizona after they came to the realization that they did not want to "grow old" in Las Vegas. They eventually purchased the property in Flagstaff, claiming that they "moved to heaven."

Fans last got an update regarding the family's move in April of this year during the first half of the Sister Wives tell-all special when the older Brown children revealed to host SuChin Pak that they were all still living in separate homes far apart from one another months after the move.

When the Brown family purchased the 15-acre property, patriarch Kody Brown had intentions to create a single home for all of his wives and children to live, though things reportedly hit a roadblock in the form of growing debt and an Arizona law forbidding polygamous co-habitation, forcing the family to instead divide the property into four separate parcels.

In June it was reported that Kody spent $820,000 on the property, though construction still had not begun.

According to Radar Online, the family owed property tax payments that were past due on two of the plots in December, with a reported initial failed payment of $2,063.70 on the first plot. That total went up to $2,201.28 by June due to interest. The family originally owed $1990.82 on the second plot, though interest raised the total to $2,123.54

In total, the family currently owes $4,324.82 just on property taxes.

TLC has not yet officially renewed Sister Wives for Season 14, but the renewal appears imminent as many members of the Brown family have already been spotted filming. If the network stays on the schedule for last season fans could expect to see new episodes in early 2020.