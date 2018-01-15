Fans Tear ‘Sister Wives’ Cast Member Christine’s Singing Attempt Apart

Sister Wives mother Christine Brown wasn’t a fan of her youngest daugher Mykelte Ann Brown marrying Tony Padron. But with the two set to have their wedding later this season, she’s finally warmed up to the idea.
As part of the ceremony, Brown plans on singing during the wedding reception, and started taking voice lessons on Sunday’s episode to prepare. After a few warm-up drills , her instructor got her to sing Bing Crosby’s love song Let Me Call You Sweetheart. And while she gave it her best shot, fans watching at home were unforgiving.
My tv is on mute during this off tune singing segment.#SisterWives pic.twitter.com/IqSOC6bytX— Melissa (@IvyLou31) January 15, 2018
My ears… #sisterwives— Cyborg Manifesto (@cyborgmanifest0) January 15, 2018
#sisterwives why why why— RH (@Nayesx2) January 15, 2018
Nothing says “I support you” like singing really badly in a really high falsetto… #SisterWives— Queen Bree (@BreeJess) January 15, 2018
Erm, is anyone else cringing at Christine’s singing? #SisterWives— TV Addict (@TVAddict617) January 15, 2018
#SisterWives pic.twitter.com/K5tL2FLDWU— DaBlackB2 👸🏾🦂 (@DaBlackB2) January 15, 2018
My ears are bleeding #sisterwives— Beth¡sy (@rihannaselenas) January 15, 2018
Just dedicate a song for the couples dance why make everyone hate you by singing #SisterWives— Jen (@Jenuribe_hr) January 15, 2018
That vocal coach shouldn’t play poker with a lying face like that#SisterWives pic.twitter.com/vtVntIsibn— AllieBrokeHerBody @ Magfest (@AllieIsBrokeded) January 15, 2018
#SisterWives Please.. no more of Christine practicing singing.— Patty Cope (@pcope3) January 15, 2018
Ugggh Christine …. just FYI … you won’t hit it out of the park with that voice. #badsinging #nopitch #notonkey #FORTHELOVEOFGOD #SisterWives— Sampson Love (@Sampson_Boy_70) January 15, 2018