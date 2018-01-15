Reality

Fans Tear ‘Sister Wives’ Cast Member Christine’s Singing Attempt Apart

Sister Wives mother Christine Brown wasn't a fan of her youngest daugher Mykelte Ann Brown marrying Tony Padron.

Sister Wives mother Christine Brown wasn’t a fan of her youngest daugher Mykelte Ann Brown marrying Tony Padron. But with the two set to have their wedding later this season, she’s finally warmed up to the idea.

As part of the ceremony, Brown plans on singing during the wedding reception, and started taking voice lessons on Sunday’s episode to prepare. After a few warm-up drills , her instructor got her to sing Bing Crosby’s love song Let Me Call You Sweetheart. And while she gave it her best shot, fans watching at home were unforgiving.

