Simon Cowell Launching New Show Amid ‘America’s Got Talent’ Controversy

As reports surface about Simon Cowell’s role in the ongoing NBC investigation into the alleged “toxic” environment on set of America’s Got Talent and its relationship to Gabrielle Union‘s firing from the show, Cowell is set to launch a brand new ITV show, The X Factor: The Band, Monday. Serving as a judge alongside Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger, Cowell will search for a girl group or boy band that can battle its way to the top as the country’s newest pop sensations.

After The X Factor: All Stars wrapped up, The Band will return to the hit series’ roots as bands audition in Cowell’s office in the four-episode series, kicking off Monday at 8:30 p.m. The remaining episodes will air Wednesday and Friday at the same time. The live finale will air Sunday, Dec. 15, from 8-10 p.m.

An ITV spokesperson told The Sun, “We are hugely excited to confirm The X Factor: The Band to air in December 2019 on ITV. Simon Cowell and The X Factor have discovered some of the biggest pop groups in history, including One Direction, Fifth Harmony and Little Mix. Now the aim is to find the new superstar group – though now in record-breaking time.”

As for Cowell’s role on AGT, things are up in the air after NBC launched an investigation following a report from Variety alleging Union’s exit had to do with her speaking out against racial insensitivity and other troubling behaviors from Cowell on set during her single season as a judge.

Following a five-hour meeting between Union and the network Tuesday, both parties called the sit-down “productive,” but the content has yet to be released.

“The initial conversation was candid and productive,” the network said in a statement following the meeting. “While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution.”

Deadline reported soon after that much of the meeting had to do with the British talent manager’s role in Fremantle and Cowell’s Syco-produced AGT. “The ball is in NBC’s court to see if they can get Cowell to agree to make some changes to the way things are done on the show,” an insider revealed.

The X Factor: The Band premieres Monday at 8.30 p.m. on ITV.

