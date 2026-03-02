Sherry Cola and D’Arcy Carden Talk ‘the Dream’ of Filming Their New HGTV Show ‘Wild Vacation Rentals’ (Exclusive)

Sherry Cola and D’Arcy Carden are teaming up for the ultimate girls’ trip as they travel the country looking for some of the wackiest vacation homes for their new HGTV show, Wild Vacation Rentals.

The Nobody Wants This besties gushed over “the dream” of filming their new show in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com ahead of the March 2 premiere, revealing how their “shenanigans” on the road taught them an important lesson about getting out there and embracing the “weird” of the world.

Videos by PopCulture.com

hgtv

“We just had a blast,” Carden told PopCulture, recalling the time she and Cola rolled into St. Augustine, Fla., after a long day. While the pair could have just ordered room service and called it a night, they opted for a more adventurous evening at a local seafood place.

“Sherry loves a seafood boil, so she didn’t even sit down,” Carden recalled, “She was ordering. She was cracking crabs. She was feeding us meat into our mouths. She’s like a mob boss or something.”

“And there were these two amazing older women playing Indigo Girls and like Jimmy Buffett,” she continued, as Cola chimed in, “Bruce Springsteen!”

“It was just one of those things where it really does remind you to get out into the world,” The Good Place star shared. “It’s so easy to just be … on our phones in our hotels ordering Postmates. And it’s like, get out into the world, meet some people, experience life! It really was very fulfilling.”

The actresses and comedians certainly saw some things they’d never seen before on Wild Vacation Rentals, visiting three of the most eccentric, enchanting, and even bizarre rentals every episode to determine the “must stay” properties — and to meet the people behind the unique stays.

HGTV

Touring a house made out of nine shipping containers in St. Augustine, Cola said she was shocked to see what the owner had done to rebuild after losing his home to Hurricane Irma. “It’s like a museum in the sense of just collectible art,” the Joy Ride star recalled. “It was funky. It was edgy. It was bright. …We loved it!”

Another rental on the docket came in the unusual form of a repurposed grain silo with an aquatic twist in Sneedville, Tenn. The state line with Virginia “was literally in the backyard,” Carden explained. “So you could hug it and be in both [states]. And we did!”

She continued, “I loved that place because it was a father and son [that built it]. And that’s the thing — so many of these places are labors of love. They’re people with a dream. It’s not just a house that got flipped … it was places that mean something to people. And that was so lovely to witness and get to experience.”

Cola agreed, “I can’t wait for the audience to kind of experience it through our eyes and be inspired to go to these places.”

Looking back on their adventure, Carden told PopCulture that she and Cola couldn’t have guessed how much they would get out of their experiences at these wild rentals.

“I think we were both like, ‘Let’s do something together. Let’s travel. That sounds great!’ But then it kind of got to our heart a little bit,” she shared, adding, “I think [this] definitely is what we took away from it — life is short. Let’s get out there and see some weirdos!”

Wild Vacation Rentals premieres Monday, March 2, at 9:30 p.m. ET on HGTV.