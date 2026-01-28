HGTV Launches Brand New Series, Reveals Premiere Date

HGTV is revving up for an epic road trip across the U.S. in its new series, Wild Vacation Rentals.

On Wednesday, the network announced that actress and comedians Sherry Cola (Joy Ride) and D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) would be going on an “epic girls’ trip of a lifetime” when Wild Vacation Rentals premieres on March 2.

“During each episode, the friends will explore three of the most enchanting, eccentric and downright bizarre rentals that the country’s hottest destinations have to offer, ultimately picking one ‘must stay’ property per episode,” according to HGTV. “With today’s endless getaway possibilities, Sherry and D’Arcy will find the top spots that are worth travelers’ time and money, sharing the homes’ hilariously honest reviews, unbelievable stories straight from the owners, and incredible designs and unique quirks.”

The duo will explore everything from a bird’s nest and a grain silo to a potato house and an old western town on their journey, but they’re kicking off their road trip in the central U.S. with an “adrenaline junkie’s dream” in Missouri, where they’ll play in an arcade and take a spin on indoor go-karts at an extreme 70-acre resort.

Following that, the pair will go on a luxurious cave retreat in Arkansas, where Cola and Carden will be amazed by the “open spaces, moody vibes and stalactites” hanging from the ceiling.

Finally, the friends will marvel at a “one-of-a-kind stay” when they stop by a former nuclear missile complex in Arkansas that offers visitors a getaway 50 ft. underground.

“We’re going on the road to find the coolest and most unique homes away from home, and we’re taking you along for the ride,” said Cola and Carden in a statement. “From unexpected luxury escapes to thrilling, action-packed stays you never knew existed, we’re exploring every corner of the map to figure out where you can get the most bang for your buck.”



Wild Vacation Rentals is produced by Big Fish Entertainment.

Wild Vacation Rentals premieres Monday, March 2, at 10 p.m. ET on HGTV and will be available to stream the next day on HBO Max and discovery+.



