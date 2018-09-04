Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Facing ‘X Factor’ Firing After Tirade Against Simon Cowell

X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne may be in danger of losing her job after going on a foul-mouthed rant against Simon Cowell, reported The Sun Tuesday.

Osbourne let loose while talking about the reality competition show while talking with Howard Stern on Tuesday’s episode of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, calling the X Factor judge and producer a “f—ing pain in the a—” and slamming him for being fame hungry, as reported first by The Sun.

Much of this animosity appears to stem from about contract disputes, as she claimed she was going to demand more money from Cowell, and slamming reports that she was only making £1 million for her role on the show.

“I am not f—ing doing it for a million. It is a principle – you want me, you have to pay what I am worth,” she said.”And the thing is these networks aren’t used to it. Because people are always half way up their a— for a gig. And at my age, I won’t f—ing beg.”

When asked by Stern which of her co-stars she would save on a sinking ship, “We would put a f—ing brick around [Cowell’s] neck and throw him over. I will drown you mother f—er. Absolutely…he’s gone.”

The wife of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne also said of Cowell taking over the lead judging role on America’s Got Talent in 2016, “Simon loves to be on TV. And he wasn’t on TV in America and he will do whatever he has to do to get that f—ing fat face on TV.”

Osbourne also slammed the show’s new line-up, which features Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field.

“Listen to this, he has got two f—ing people in the show. He has changed the panel. Robbie Williams, he’s a good guy, and he has got his wife on,” later shadily adding of Field, “She was in a soap opera here years ago.”

She later joked to Stern, “Are you giving me a job when I get the f—ing sack?”

Osbourne is scheduled to return to the live panels for the series in October, but it’s unclear what her future will be on the show after this!

