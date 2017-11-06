Shannon Beador Defends Her Family After Fans Hate on Picture of Her Ex

Shannon Beador is defending her relationship with her ex David Beador after the two were photographed together following their divorce announcement.

Go Trojans! ✌️❤️✌️❤️ Still a family outing! 🏈🏈🏈 And for those that have negatively commented, it’s all about my kids. Have a nice night. A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Nov 4, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member announced less than two weeks ago that she and her husband of 17 years David Beador were calling it quits.

But in a photo posted Saturday, the two are looking happy while watching the University of Southern California Homecoming football game with their eldest child, 15-year-old Sophie Beador.

“Go Trojans!” the USC alum wrote in the caption.

Some fans in the comment section were confused that the two were hanging out so soon after their separation was made public.

“It’s a little early to be ‘just friends,’ and it can offer your girls false hope,” one commented. “Be civil with each other, and move on.”

“As it might be for your ‘kids’ it’s also the control not allowing him to move forward,” another said. “If you are going to be separated then be separate. Take turns taking the kids. You don’t have to ‘act’ like a family. It’s actually more confusing for the kids.”

After reading some of these comments, the 53-year-old added a disclaimer to her caption, writing, “And for those that have negatively commented, it’s all about my kids. Have a nice night.”

The exes also have two other daughters together, twins Adeline and Stella.

Fans were happy that the Bravo cast member stood up for her family.

“No reason you can’t be cordial and get along for the kids,” one commented.

“Way to go Shannon. Just because you and David don’t work as man and wife doesn’t mean you shouldn’t and can’t as parents,” another added. “The parent relationship needs to continue.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.