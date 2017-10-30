‘RHOC’ Cast Member Breaks Her Silence Since Split From Husband

Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Shannon Beador has broken her silence after announcing Friday that she and husband David Beador were separating.

Sunday, Beador posted a picture of herself dressed in all black alongside her glam team for the Bravo show’s reunion shoot, looking happy despite what she admits was an “emotional day.”

Reunion Season 12. Big hugs to @erickabrannon and @prive_shay for continual touch ups on a very emotional day. 😘 And a huge thank you to my cast mates and fans who are lifting me up with their love and support! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Oct 29, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

She also thanked her fans and fellow Housewives for their help during this time, writing, “And a huge thank you to my cast mates and fans who are lifting me up with their love and support!”

Prior to commencing the show’s reunion taping Friday, Beador released a statement about the split.

“It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way,” Beador shared with PEOPLE.

“I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship,” she continued.

Later, commenting to The Daily Dish, the 53-year-old said that she and her estranged husband plan to work together in raising their children, 15-year-old Sophie and 12-year-old twins, Stella and Adeline. The two were together 17 years before their split.

“After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she said. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”