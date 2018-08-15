‘Seven Year Switch’ Experts Unveil Shocking Twist on Unsuspecting Couples

The Seven Year Switch couples did not see this coming.

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality series (produced by Kinetic Content), the four couples who had swapped spouses as part of “switch therapy” designed to save their marriages, received a big shock from experts Charles J. Orlando and Dr. Jessica Griffin, when they learned that they would be meeting the switch spouses at the end of this experience during what they call “Summit Meetings.”

“This is a great time for Dr. Jessica and I to shake things up and once again remind them of what’s really at stake, their real marriages,” Orlando told the camera prior to the big reveal. “At this point in the switch, it’s crucial to remind the couples of why they’re here. They have a huge decision ahead of them about their real marriages.”

Griffin continued, “The purpose of the Summit Meetings is for our couples to get a new perspective on their real marriages, what it’s like to be married to their spouse and to hear that through someone else’s eyes.”

For most of the couples, who both felt an uncomfortable amount of intimacy with their temporary spouses and also felt jealous watching their real spouses interact with their fake husband or wife, this posed a whole new challenge.

“I don’t like seeing Charles with another woman,” Charles’ real wife Kenya said. “Angela was disrespectful to me and my marriage. I’m nervous to meet Angela, I hope that she will be open to receive the advice that I have for her and that she won’t be super offended.”

Bobby, who during his time with Diane got slammed by her husband Reece for flirting, was likewise nervous.

“I’m worried about meeting Reece for the first time, because I don’t know what is going to happen,” he told the camera. “I’ve been connecting with his wife and I don’t want to see my wife with another man.”

From the other side of the switch, Reece said he had “no idea” he would be meeting with the woman acting as his wife’s temporary partner. “I’m gonna have some words with him,” he said menacingly, saying that the footage he had seen of him and his wife “implied intentions” that Bobby had for Rosslyn.

“I might punch him in the face,” he admitted.

What will happen when the switch couples come together for the explosive meetings?

