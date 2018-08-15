‘Seven Year Switch’ Couples Watch Shocking Footage of Their Spouses in Exclusive Clip

The Seven Year Switch couples are getting a taste of their spouses’ life in their temporary marriages — and they don’t necessarily like what they’re seeing.

In an exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the hit Lifetime series (produced by Kinetic Content), switch couples Bobby and Diane and their actual spouses Reece and Rosslyn, sit down to watch footage from each other’s first days of switch therapy.

“Charles is about to show us footage and the first thing I’m thinking is ‘F—’ ” Bobby tells the cameras after a flirty few days with Diane. But what he wasn’t expecting to see was how excited Rosslyn was about meeting her temporary Aussie hunk of a husband.

When asked by Reece if she was to be his wife for the next two weeks, Rosslyn replies, “Hopefully!” which struck Bobby as a little overeager.

“Hopefully? What?” he says, concerned.

Then, a clip of Rosslyn appearing to open the door for Reece to share her bed at night plays.

“Are you sure you’re going to be OK down here?” she asks Reece, who has volunteered to sleep on the couch of their switch home. “Just give me a knock if you change your mind.”

“Woah!” Bobby says. “Oh no.”

Then, it’s Reece and Rosslyn’s turn to watch their spouses interact, which is just as upsetting emotionally for Reece.

“When I’m watching him going from sleeping in late to the couch, I do feel some resentment towards him,” Diane tells Bobby of her husband.

“Think you might just one day outgrow Reece?” he asks her in return, to which she replies, “I’m not just going to sit around and wait for him.”

Bobby advises her, “That is a horrible thing for you to ever imagine, to just stay with somebody ’cause you’re comfortable. If you’re not happy, life’s too short to be that miserable.”

Reece clearly doesn’t like hearing this insight Bobby was giving his wife, even after flirting with Rosslyn in his own switch marriage.

“I didn’t appreciate him saying things like, ‘Life’s too short to settle with someone you’re not truly in love with.’” he tells the cameras. “He’d only just met her and doesn’t know anything about our relationship, so that kind of pissed me off.”

Will this footage push the married couples together? Or drive them apart?

Don’t miss Seven Year Switch (produced by Kinetic Content), airing Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime