Zachary Levi and Girlfriend Maggie Keating Expecting First Child Together

Zachary Levi is about to be a dad! The Shazam! star, 44, announced earlier this month that he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Maggie Keating. Levi shared the news on Instagram, where he posted an ultrasound photo of their baby, as well as a picture of himself and Keating sharing an embrace on the beach.

“I’ve wanted to be a dad since I was literally a kid. I’ve always felt that call on my life. This desire in my heart,” the Harold and the Purple Crayon actor captioned the Dec. 6 post. “A strange feeling of incompleteness by not having that level of love and responsibility in my journey. That the best years of my life would be on the other side of finally being a father.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He continued: “But deep down I knew that there were things in my life that needed to shift before I was ready for the blessing of something so special and the responsibilities that come with it.”

Levi said that last November, he began “to make some shifts in my life. Shifts that ultimately came down to loving and valuing myself more.” He explained how he started “prioritizing my own health physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.”

“And lo and behold, immediately things started to manifest for the better,” he wrote. “And very quickly God brought a brilliant, honest, grounded, and deep love into my life thru the angelic form of @maggiekeating. A wonderful woman on the same journey of self discovery and love, ready to step into a new and amazing chapter of life with me. So, we did.”

The Chuck star said he and Keating “can’t wait for y’all to meet our little bambino.” Reflecting on their journey ahead, he said he and his girlfriend are “waiting until the birth to know the sex, but I’ll be stoked out of my mind either way,” and joked that they are “always accepting potential baby names. Keep ‘em original, but not TOO original. We don’t need them being bullied more than their theater-nerd father.”

In her own post just a few days later, Keating reflected on “the journey of becoming your mom” as she shared a gallery of maternity images.

“To be able to grow you is a privilege. To be able to love you unconditionally is a blessing. To get to be your fiercest protector is an honor. To witness you bloom into the most incredible human will be my greatest joy in life,” she wrote, “I can already feel the strength of your soul and energy so deeply that I know you’re going to make such a magnificent impact on our lives, and this world we’re bringing you into. Thank you for choosing @zacharylevi and I, and allowing us to step into our truest purpose together to raise you.”

The happy couple’s announcement was met with plenty of congratulations from Levi’s 1.4 million Instagram followers. Actress Tara Strong commented, “MAZEL TOV!!!!!!!!!! How exciting,” with Anjelah Johnson-Reyes adding, “Congraaaaaats!!!!! Aaaah so so happy for you.”