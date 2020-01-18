‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman’s Explosive Accusations About Her Dad ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Spark Heated Response From Fans

“Baby Lyssa” Chapman took on her father, Duane “Dog” Chapman, in a series of heated tweets sent late Friday night, and Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are now fired up over them. The tweets, which saw Chapman accuse Duane of trying to “blackmail” her, divided fans of the bounty hunting family, mainly due to how they cast the patriarch in negative light.

“Been trying so hard to blame a con-artist and her drug addicted son for your actions,” Chapman wrote, referring to Duane’s friend Moon Angell and her son, Justin Bihag. “Now I realize, you’re just a bastard. I’ve been fighting an evil when in reality it’s all you. It’s always been you. YOU are the common denominator. … Take your best shot. Tell the world about my suicide attempts. Tell the world all my problems you try to blackmail me. I’ll tell the world myself. All my problems, my flaws. I own them all ?! HOW ABOUT YOU ?!!

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Speaking to my dad last night he threatened to tell the world about me suicide attempts, So I feel I have to tell the truth myself, before him as his GF can come out against me. Everything I’ve done I admit to. I’m NOT perfect. I have a history, I have CPTSD, I have relationship problems. I’ve messed up and will continue to. But I’ll never be blackmailed. I’d admit to everything. Because I to learn from my mistakes.”

Some fans turned on Duane after seeing these messages. They blasted him for getting so close to Angell just months after his longtime wife, Beth Chapman, died. Others pointed out that Beth’s absence clearly has messed with Duane and his family.

“Never liked him never will…his secrets will come out! Beth was the angel and she was the one who made everything for him,” one Facebook commenter wrote.

“He surely didn’t mourn long. How can u move on in 6 months after the death of your so soulmate. Well it surely won’t be hard to quit watching that fake ass show because I already don’t watch it,” another user wrote.

“I guess it’s pretty obvious now who kept this family in check,” another commenter wrote.

However, some sided with Dog on the matter. They claimed that his children should support the decisions he makes and that he needs a support system around him as he moves on from Beth.

“She’s a spoiled brat that’s not getting her way so now she’s starting crap!” one Facebook commenter wrote. “People grieve different. Most older Men don’t know how to be by themselves. He stayed with Beth to the very end, now his kids need to leave him alone!”

“It’s very evident when you watch the show, that Beth was the one who lead this family and took total care of Dog,” a second added. “He even said at one point, she was his alarm clock. The one who planned out his day. He doesn’t know how to function alone. He just flounders. He needs someone. A lot of people do. His family should know that!!!”

As these two sides squabbled, some took no sides and put both Duane and his daughter on blast.

“This is so sad. They all need to grow the f— up and move on!” a Facebook commenter wrote.

“He (is) a shady character. And it shows with this child,” another onlooker wrote. “She wants fame and money. He wants to relive his younger years. Sad for everyone.”

Photo credit: A&E Networks