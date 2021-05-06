'Secrets of the Lost Ark' Coming to Science Channel Just in Time for 40th Anniversary of Indiana Jones' 'Raiders' (Exclusive)

✖

The Science Channel is diving into the mystery surrounding one of the most sought artifacts of all time with its new series, Secrets of the Lost Ark, which PopCulture can exclusively announce premieres Sunday, May 23 at 10 p.m. ET — just days before the 40th anniversary of the classic Indiana Jones film Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The Ark of the Covenant is one of the most sacred and mysterious religious artifacts in the Bible and has sparked the imaginations of explorers for centuries. It's been described throughout the years as a gold-plated wooden chest believed to house the two tablets bearing the Ten Commandments, but the Ark's exact whereabouts have long puzzled adventurers and scholars alike. Secrets of the Lost Ark examines where the artifact might have gone and why its location has remained such a mystery with the help of a team of experts using the latest science and research in search of answers.

The real-life treasure hunt takes an in-depth look at the clues, hidden across the world, and examines the unsolved mysteries surrounding it, including if it ever actually existed and what its real purpose was. In the first episode, viewers will travel with the team to Jerusalem, believed traditionally to be the home of the Ark, as many scholars believe the artifact lies underneath Temple Mount.

Scouring the subterranean city beneath Jerusalem in search of clues of the Ark’s location, the team of experts isn't ruling out any possibility, from Zedekiah’s cave in the old city to the cisterns beneath St. Anne’s church and the drainage channels from the Gihon Spring. They even examine the theory that the Ark was hidden in the huge graveyards surrounding the city in an attempt to hide it from invaders.

Each episode compares the evidence in the case with the legends and rumors that have long circulated around the Ark, including theories that it was stolen by Roman Legions and brought back to Rome or transported to Ireland, as per Celtic folklore. No stone remains unturned as the experts take the legendary artifact's many possible paths into consideration. Secrets of the Lost Ark premieres Sunday, May 23 at 10 p.m. ET on the Science Channel.

Secrets of the Lost Ark is produced for Science Channel by Like a Shot Entertainment. For Like a Shot, Henry Scott is Executive Producer. For Science Channel, Neil Laird is Executive Producer and Andrew Lessner is Producer.