Sean Spicer Ready to ‘Have Fun’ on ‘DWTS’ Despite Backlash Against ABC

Ever since ABC announced that President Donald Trump’s first White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, would be appearing on Dancing With The Stars in the fall, the pick has been controversial. Even DWTS host Tom Bergeron voiced his disapproval of the pick. Spicer has tried to shake off the criticism and is looking to just have fun on the show.

On Friday, TMZ caught up with Spicer at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. and asked if the backlash hurt his feelings. Spicer shook off the question, adding with a smile, “I’m going to have fun.”

Spicer was then asked if he would wear a bunny outfit, referencing the infamous Easter bunny outfit he wore at the White House.

He jokingly said that is “a lot better than some of the other outfits I’ve seen” on DWTS.

The TMZ cameraman caught Spicer walking out of a Spanx store at the airport, so he asked Spicer if he was getting ready. Spicer said “no” as he walked away.

ABC announced the DWTS Season 28 cast on Good Morning America Wednesday and the network faced instant backlash for picking a politically polarizing figure for what should be a family-friendly escape from reality. Bergeron also posted a lengthy statement on Twitter, making it clear that he did not like this direction for the show.

“A few months ago, during a lunch with DWTS‘ new executive producer, I offered suggestions for Season 28,” Bergeron wrote. “Chief among them was my hope that DWTS, in its return following an unprecedented year-long hiatus, would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliations.”

Bergeron thought they were “in agreement” but later learned ABC was still hiring Spicer.

“We can agree to disagree, as we do now, but ultimately it’s their call,” Bergeron wrote. “I’ll leave it to them to answer any further questions about those decisions.”

Spicer also issued a response to the backlash, insisting he is doing this to have a good time and hopes to changer Bergeron’s view of him.

“My hope is that he sees how bringing diverse group of people can help instill a greater degree of stability and respect among people in this country,” Spicer said in a statement to Mediate. “My overall hope is that at the end of this season that Tom looks at this and says, bringing people together of very diverse backgrounds, whether it’s in politics or other areas, and allowing them to show America how we can engage in a really respectful and civil way, is actually a way to help bring the country together as opposed to bring it apart.”

Spicer served as White House Press Secretary from January to July 2017, but remained an aide to Trump until August 2017. Spicer also served as Trump’s White House Communications Director and was the communications director for the Republican National Committee from 2011 until Trump’s inauguration.

DWTS Season 28 launches on Monday, Sept 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Getty Images